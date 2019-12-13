STEELE COUNTY — After a mild truth in taxation meeting Thursday evening, the Steele County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved to set the 2020 tax levy to $25,697,008, an increase of 3.7%.
The commissioners also unanimously voted to approve the 2020 budget of $58,213,259.
The final tax levy increase comes in at $912,000 in comparison to the year prior, with human and health services contributing to the largest stressors. According to County Administrator Scott Golberg, the MNPrairie County Alliance, Steele County Detention Center, Steele County Public Health, and the debt service saw the largest increases going into 2020.
“It is all very much related directly to human services and providing to the population that needs them,” Golberg added. “That can be any portion of the population, from the elderly to the disabled to children and to vulnerable adults. It’s all of those things that drive those costs.”
Golberg said that reduced revenue for MNPrarie, the detention center, and Public Health were all the heavy drivers for their need for increase funding from the county. MNPrairie needed more help to provide mandated services for both mental health and child placement programs that receive very little state funding, the detention center has been seeing a decrease in their inmate population which means a decrease in State funding, and Public Health has been seeing less and less medical assistance and insurance reimbursements.
“Reduced revenue has the same impact as increased services,” Golberg explained. “These departments have to provide the services, but are getting less compensation for what they’re doing compared to previous years.”
As for the debt service, Golberg said that it encompasses the county’s bonds, capital projects, and other big ticket items.
Despite seeing yet another increase in the tax levy, Golberg pointed out that they will still be below what the projected tax capacity increase is for next year.
“The tax capacity is set for a 4.2% increase,” he stated. “Based on those numbers, if everything else remains the same — largely your property evaluation — citizens could see pretty much the same property tax from the previous year or even a little bit less.”
“Keep in mind, this is just the county portion of their property tax statement,” Golberg continued. “There is also the school and City of Owatonna, and typically property values do change. Those are probably going to go up.”
Regardless, Golberg said that the tax levy increase will result in an insignificant change to property tax statements from the county level and that most residents won’t see much of a change at all.