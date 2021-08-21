2021 Eagle Scout Honoree: Gavin Karow

Name: Gavin Karow
Age: 17
Troop: Owatonna BSA Troop 246, sponsored by Associated Church
School: Owatonna High School
Parents: Nicole and Ben McBroom; Nick and Nicolette Jacobs
Service Project: Wood duck houses
When Boy Scouts of America Troop 246 of Owatonna meets in the fall for their Court of Honor Ceremony, Gavin Karow will stand proudly as the lone recipient of the Eagle Scout rank this year. This is the highest rank attainable in the Boy Scouting program and takes years of hard work and commitment to meet the necessary requirements.
Karow has been in the Boy Scouts since he started Cub Scouts in the first grade, following in the footsteps of his step-father, Ben McBroom, and his step-grandfather – both of whom had earned their Eagle Scout Certifications in their youth. In that time, Karow said that he gained skills he may not have been able to learn anywhere else, as well as learned how to persevere when faced with challenges.
“The Boy Scouts taught me how to be a leader,” said Karow. “As well as a friend.”
There are a number of requirements an aspiring Eagle Scout must accomplish before earning the rank, one being they must earn a minimum of 21 merit badges, 13 of which must be in specific categories such as First Aid, Citizenship in the Community, and Personal Fitness, to name a few. When asked how many he has earned throughout his scouting career, Karow laughed as he has earned many, with his personal favorites being swimming and canoeing.
It is also required for an Eagle Scout to have spent at least six months in one or more positions of responsibility within the Scouts. Karow had accepted the role of Senior Patrol Leader at summer camp two years ago and has held that position ever since.
Finally, an Eagle Scout must complete a service project. According to the Boy Scouts of America Guidebook, they must plan, develop, and give leadership to others in a project that is helpful to any religious institution, school, or community organization that is not Boy Scouts of America. For his project, Karow chose to build wood duck houses at local parks throughout Owatonna.
He had initially considered providing the community with sources of entertainment by building carpet ball tables or gaga ball pits. When both of those plans fell through, he was approached with the idea of helping the local water fowl population, and thus the environment, by building shelters for wood ducks. Karow leapt at the opportunity.
The houses are essential for wood ducks because it protects them from predators, especially during their mating season. Karow, along with about 11 other members of his troop and their parents, have erected several of these structures around Lake Kohlmeier and Lake Chase Dog Park. For those who wish to learn how to build a wood duck house themselves, Karow also posted an instructional video on YouTube that can be viewed at https://bit.ly/3srnq4i