It has been six years since a local service club started making plans to appropriately recognize the rich presence of veterans in Owatonna, and now they are hoping to turn those plans into a reality next year.
During a special Veterans Day presentation at the Steele County History Center, members of the Moonlighters Exchange Club of Owatonna updated the public on their plans to construct an official Owatonna Veterans Memorial on the county property near the museum. Mike Pierce presented Thursday morning to an intimate group of people, including a handful of veterans and Sen. John Jasinski, R-Faribault, about plans to begin construction in March.
"American veterans have remained committed to our great country that remains the land of the free and surely the home of the brave," said Pierce, who is a Vietnam War veteran. "For many in our country, today is just another day — they may be at home or at work or running errands … but for those of us here today, we know the importance of the day. We're honoring the sacrifice of the few that afford each and every American the opportunity to live free."
In an effort to properly pay respect to veterans in Owatonna, Pierce described the work that has gone into developing a design and finding a location for a personalized veterans memorial. While there is a small memorial on the Steele County Courthouse lawn, Pierce said the Moonlighters feel it is important to provide something as great and grand as the sacrifice itself that those who enlist in the armed services make every day.
"Having a place to show the individualized names makes it more visible," Pierce said. "It's history, our history, and we hope we get families who want to put their grandpa's names up on the memorial so we can properly honor them."
The planned memorial will be constructed property south of the history center, along 18th Street, which is county property. Pierce said the Steele County commissioners have stated they are "on board" with the project, though nothing has been finalized yet.
In spring 2018, the club presented their plan for a memorial in this area to the Board of Commissioners. At that time, the commissioners unanimously moved to allow the construction of the memorial to take place on the parcel of land requested, pending the release of any lease agreements that may currently be in place.
According to Steele County Administrator Scott Golberg, the parcel of land the club has selected for the memorial is currently leased by the Steele County Historical Society.
"It is going to have to be a combination of all of us working together," Golberg said. "We don't want [the memorial] to intrude on any of the other services and needs currently being provided."
Golberg said the Moonlighters have not been back to the county about this project since 2018.
While Pierce said the final paperwork still needs to be finalized, he believes the location is set. Over the years, the group has looked at several spots in West Hills as well as a sport near the Steele County Courthouse, though none panned out. Pierce said they were informed that the courthouse location could have jeopardized the building's standing on the National Register of Historic Places.
This location, however, Pierce said, seems the most fitting, as they are helping honor local history.
"Every town around Owatonna has a veterans memorial … Why do we not?" Pierce asked. "We're hoping that we can have the support of our great community in going forward with this project, a lot of time and thought has gone into it."
According to Lori Arnold, the treasurer for the Moonlighters, the group has roughly $41,000 they have either raised or received through charitable donations to go toward the memorial. Of that money, $25,000 was recently gifted by the Owatonna VFW. Other contributions include donations from Styles of Steele and local craft vendor sales.
Pierce said they need a minimum of $200,000 before they can truly begin the project, which would largely cover the costs of ordering the stones. He said he is hoping to get some businesses on board in the near future and potentially find some individuals willing to donate in-kind services.
Memorial details
The design for the memorial, drawn up by John Heerema, of Owatonna, Granite and Monument, includes pillars that represent six branches of the military: the Army, the Marine Corps, the Navy, the Air Force, the Coast Guard, and the Space Force. The memorial will also include two monuments that will display individual names of Owatonna service men and women, a number of benches, three flag poles and a globe in the center.
Pierce said there will be room for two additional monuments to hold names to be added in the future. Veterans must be honorably discharged to be eligible to be added to the memorial.
Plaques for the memorial can already by ordered by contacted the Moonlighters Exchange Club of Owatonna via their Facebook page or by attending one of the meetings at 5:30 p.m. on second and fourth Mondays of the month at the Owatonna VFW.