Two Owatonna men have been formally charged with felony level domestic assault in Steele County Court, both stemming from separate events.
Tristan James Klemer, 24, was charged on Nov. 23 with domestic assault by strangulation for an incident that occurred the day prior. He has also been charged with two additional domestic assault charges, both misdemeanors.
According to court records, Owatonna police were dispatched to an apartment complex at 4:25 p.m. on Nov. 22 regarding a domestic. The reporting party identified the suspect as Klemer and informed the officers that he was no longer there. The door to the victim’s unit appeared to be kicked in, according to the police report.
The victim told officers Klemer got upset when they asked him to leave and that he choked them with both his hands and a backpack. The victim also said Klemer punched them in the face, body slammed them, and took their phone. According to the criminal complaint, officers observed and photographed the victim’s face, which appeared red and swollen.
Klemer is currently in custody at the Steele County Detention Center. Judge Joseph A. Bueltel set bail without conditions at $20,000. He has a scheduled court appearance for Friday morning.
Also recently charged with felony domestic assault is Dennis Jay Priem, 30. Priem is also being charged with fifth-degree assault for assaulting another within three years of having two or more domestic violence-related offenses.
Though Priem was formally charged in Steele County Court on Nov. 19, the alleged incident took place on Oct. 20. That morning, Owatonna police were dispatched to a group home regarding a fight between clients and a staff member being assaulted.
According to the criminal complaint, the other client involved in the fight told officers Priem knocked them to the ground, hit their head into a wall and hit him. An officer observed a hole in the hallway wall near the floor and a small laceration on the left side of the victim’s head.
The staff member who was assaulted told officers that Priem put them in a head lock and punched them in the head several times, according to the report. The staff member also said they heard Priem verbally threaten the other client.
Priem has two prior assault convictions from 2019 in Blue Earth County, though both were misdemeanors.
Priem was not taken into custody. His court date is scheduled for Jan. 7.