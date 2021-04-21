Local business owners disagree with some restrictions the state of Minnesota continues to impose, steps public health officials say are necessary to curb the spread of COVID-19.
This comes as Minnesota's county fairs are cautiously planning a return to an in-person format this summer.
Torey’s co-owner questions state metrics
Torey Statlander, co-owner of Torey’s Restaurant and Bar in Owatonna said restaurant revenue is down 30% from normal levels, though it's an improvement from the previous months. He notices that more people are becoming more comfortable entering the restaurant again. Still, Torey’s staff is operating under safety guidelines, wiping tables and menus.
Statlander said he's skeptical of the restrictions, noting that large box stores are not facing that same limitations, which allows them to continuing to make significant revenue and attracting large crowds that frequently interact and touch shared spaces.
The ongoing losses come as Statlander said existing government-distributed payroll plans are expiring and funding from the latest round of funding through the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill recently passed by Congress has not been distributed to him. He is also looking for more communication from the state on when restrictions will be rolled back further.
In the meantime, Torey’s is catering weddings on weekdays as people scramble to find wedding dates after postponing planned 2020 events.
“A lot of people are waiting to see what they are going to do so they can start planning for these events,” Statlander said.
According to the Minnesota Department of Health, 13 deaths were reported from the virus Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 7,044. Of that, 4,339 have come from residents who resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities. Those numbers come as 53% of Minnesotans ages 16 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Health officials have said there is a race to vaccinate as many Minnesotans as possible to minimize the impact of any variants.
Jean Thares, owner of Mainstream Boutique in Northfield, noted capacity restrictions are no longer in place for retail shops like hers. Health Department officials found transmission of the virus was relatively rare in such settings. Thares' store has also seen an increase in the number of customers over the last four to six weeks because of the rollout of vaccines, but, Thares said, there is still a long way to go to reach pre-COVID-19 revenue levels.
‘It’s absolutely not necessary’
Faribault-based Fit For Life Owner Sheila Rolling noted the situation at her establishment is improving as more people are getting their COVID vaccinations. Seniors are now coming back to the gym, she said, though social distancing and capacity limits remain in place.
Rolling said the current 50% capacity limits on gyms should be lifted. However, she hasn’t received word from the state on when that could happen. She said there is continuing anxiety regarding the mask mandate because some who attend classes say it is not easy to exercise with a mask on. For those who cannot breathe with a mask on while exercising, Rolling noted they can take off their masks while maintaining social distancing.
“It’s absolutely not necessary,” she said of the requirement.
Fair organizers remain optimistic, uncertainty continues
Organizers from Rice and Steele County fairs and Northfield's Riverwalk Market Fair plan to hold events this summer after canceling their 2020 seasons.
Rice County Fair Manager John Dvorak said the Fair Board will decide whether to have the fair by June 1 based on the guidelines from the Department of Health, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and Gov. Tim Walz. He is aware of the many factors that go into the event, including raising enough revenue to have free entertainment and offer the carnival. Reduced Grandstand capacity would make it more difficult to raise that money. Another consideration, Dvorak said, is necessary to consider is public willingness to attend an in-person fair in the coming months. Approximately 45,000 to 55,000 people attend on a yearly basis. The fairgrounds is planning to add sanitization stations and hand-washing areas.
Steele County Fair Manager Scott Kozelka noted organizers already planning to hold the fair Aug. 17-22 and are “staying positive” in the process. Kozelka called on the public to be vaccinated and follow the social distancing rules public health officials say are necessary to combat the spread of the virus. Though he acknowledged it would be beneficial to have more information on what the next few months will hold, fair officials are currently operating under existing regulations.
He said the Minnesota State Fair, from Aug. 26-Sept. 6, is likely in a similar position, and he also drew a similarity between the two events in that they both draw vendors from across the country.
Kozelka noted the local cancellation of the Steele County Fair caused extensive revenue losses not only on-site but also in Steele County grocery stores and restaurants. The State Fair reported a $16.2 million revenue loss last year.
Drawing more than 250,000 visitors every year, the Steele County Fair is considered the largest summer event in Owatonna and hosts more than 500 booths with over 100 different food stands annually.