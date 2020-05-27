The 2020 Steele County Free Fair has officially been canceled.
It was with heavy hearts that the directors of the Steele County Free Fair unanimously voted to postpone the county's largest event until 2021 during a special meeting on Wednesday night. The board confirmed that the decision is the direct result of the ongoing issues surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
In attendance at the meeting were who Fair Manager Scott Kozelka identified as key and prominent players of making the largest free fair a reality year after year, including Owatonna Chamber President Brad Meier, Steele County Sheriff Lon Thiele, Emergency Management Director Mike Johnson, representatives from the City of Owatonna, and Minnesota Sen. John Jasinski (R-Faribault). Owner of Gold Star Amusement - who has been the midway contractor for the past eight years at the SCFF - Mike Featherstone was also in attendance along with several of his staff.
Kozelka said that he will be contacting sponsors, vendors, and other friends of the fair over the next couple weeks to discuss how they move forward from here.
A full story on the special meeting will be posted on Owatonna.com and printed in the Friday edition of the People's Press.