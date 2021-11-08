Two people are facing felony drug charges for allegedly selling narcotics to confidential informants located in Owatonna in 2019.
Ramiro Buentello, 39, of Owatonna, and Melanie Christine Rezac, 36, of St. Paul, were both charged in Steele County District Court Monday. Buentello was charged with second-degree drug sale and Rezac was charged with third-degree drug sale. The charges stem from two unrelated incidents that occurred in Owatonna in 2019.
According to the first criminal complaint, on May 10, 2019, an agent with the South Central Drug Investigation Unit (SCDIU) within the Owatonna Police Department was notified by a confidential reliable informant (CRI) that they could purchase methamphetamine from Buentello. The CRI reportedly said they had been negotiating the drug deal on the phone with Buentello and had agreed to purchase 12 grams of meth for $400 at Buentello’s home in Owatonna.
The CRI was given documented buy funds, a covert video recording device and audio transmitter, according to the report. An undercover agent allegedly maintained visual contact with the CRI throughout the operation, observing the CRI getting in a vehicle with Buentello and returning with a bad containing a crystalline substance.
The substance the CRI obtained from Buentello weighed 13.05 grams and tested positive for meth.
Buentello was previously convicted of felony first-degree drug possession in 2013 and felony third-degree drug sale in 2006, both in Mower County.
His first court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 13.
In the second criminal complaint, on Dec. 4, 2019, a SCDIU agent within the Owatonna Police Department was notified by a CRI that they could purchase heroin from Rezac in Owatonna. The CRI reportedly provided text messaged between them and Rezac about purchasing heroin on East Pearl Street.
The CRI was given documented buy funds and an audio transmitter, according to the report. Agents reportedly maintain visual contact with the CRI as they walked to the location and had a conversation with Rezac. The CRI returned with a small bag that weight 0.08 grams and tested positive for heroin, according to court documents. The CRI allegedly stated they were charged $40 for the heroin.
Rezac does not have prior drug convictions in the state of Minnesota. Her first court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 30.