Weather Alert

...HEAVY SNOW TO CONTINUE OVER CENTRAL AND EAST CENTRAL MINNESOTA AND WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN THROUGH THE EVENING COMMUTE... .A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect through this afternoon for areas north of a line from Redwood Falls to Mankato, and Albert Lea. Winter Weather Advisory for areas just north of the Winter Storm Warning has been extended to include the remainder of the Twin Cities metro area, as well as counties along Interstate 94 to Eau Claire. A band of moderate to heavy snow will continue through early evening. Rates of over one inch per hour are possible. Occasional light snow or freezing drizzle is possible this evening. Total accumulations of 5 to 10 inches are expected in the warning area with 3 to 5 inches expected in the advisory area. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Renville, Sibley, Steele, Nicollet and Le Sueur Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&