The snow has melted, and soon greenery will pop up and rivers will flow, welcoming an array of wildlife back to the area. Southern Minnesotans can do their part in ensuring habitat is available for flora and fauna.
Great River Greening is looking for volunteer supervisors to lead groups of five to 20 volunteers through ecological restoration events held in the region. Activities such as planting native flowers, trees and shrubs, as well as removing invasive plants, will help restore the land.
“The supervisors like the connection that they get with the volunteers a lot,” said Amy Kilgore, GRG outreach program manager. “There's always something super rewarding about teaching and seeing people learn, and inspiring them in that way.”
GRG is a nonprofit organization that hosts community-based restoration projects on-site from the headwaters of the Mississippi River through the Anoka Sand Plain to the Twin Cities metro and down into southern Minnesota. The organization holds large scale habitat restoration events on public lands and natural areas, relying mostly on volunteers to get the work done. In a typical season, GRG hosts six to eight volunteer events both in the spring and in the fall, totaling around 18 to 20 events in a year.
Pre-pandemic restoration events could see anywhere between 100 to 200 participants, but have since been scaled back, with an event participation cap around 30 and designating volunteers into staggered shifts. Activities include planting native plugs to enhance biodiversity and creating healthy habitats, as well as removing invasive species like Buckthorn.
“That's usually the first step, to get these invasive out and then we can come back in and do habitat maintenance or enhancement with native plants,” Kilgore said.
Those interested in becoming in a volunteer supervisor position are asked to attend spring training from 10 a.m. to noon, March 20 via Zoom. During the training, prospective supervisors will learn more about GRG’s background, mission and different leadership skills, while focusing on teachable moments to engage small groups of volunteers during the event. Scientific and natural resources knowledge is beneficial, but not necessary, according to Kilgore.
Those interested in continuing the volunteer supervisor process will then be invited to participate in field day training from 10 a.m. to noon, March 27. Participants will be seeding at Sunktokeca Creek Wildlife Management Area located northwest of Faribault or Dora Lake WMA west of Faribault.
“It's gonna be a field day for those newly trained supervisors to kind of connect in person with one another and with Great River Greening staff, just to get a little more of a hands-on feel for what we're doing and get additional background to the work that we are doing in southern Minnesota,” Kilgore said.
Kilgore hopes supervisors sign up to attend at least one event per season to keep them engaged with restoration work and occasionally retrain. Prior to the events, volunteer supervisors will get additional information about the specific restoration activity and should plan to arrive early to go over last-minute details with GRG staff. The supervisor will help divide volunteers into smaller units to work on specific tasks. Kilgore wants supervisors to feel confident and supported in their work, so that confidence can be translated to community volunteers.
“Becoming a supervisor is a really great way to connect with other supervisors, volunteers and a great way to connect with the natural area in your community,” Kilgore said. “Some of these spots, especially in southern Minnesota, that we are working on are lesser known, they are not big regional parks, a lot of them are wildlife management areas.”
Even if southern Minnesota residents aren’t interested in taking on a leadership role, they can participate as community volunteers. Event volunteers will divide into staggered shifts to allow for greater social distancing and are required to wear face coverings.
In April, GRG will host a tree planting event at Big Woods Heritage Forest WMA near Lonsdale, with plans to plant 3,500 trees, Kilgore said. GRG has been working on the site for a couple of years, according to Kilgore. Volunteers are working to restore the land to its original pasture state prior to the land being cleared for agriculture. A team of volunteers helped seed the WMA last fall.
“It's going to look really different eventually,” Kilgore said.
Kilgore hopes GRG events expose people to green spaces and build a sense of responsibility to the environment. Volunteers will be making a difference, Kilgore said, highlighting that volunteers who return will be able to see the environmental benefits of their work from previous events.
Today GRG is looking to build a network of volunteers and partners further into southern Minnesota. Kilgore anticipates as the organization grows, and the pandemic subsides, that the organization will offer opportunities in other areas of southern Minnesota, including the Minneopa State Park, Seven Mile Creek area and other lesser known areas in southern Minnesota.
“We’re really kind of building that network of work down in southern Minnesota now,” Kilgore said. “Our goal is to connect with local community members, so we try to do targeted outreach and networking through partners like the Cannon River Watershed folks, to schools, to colleges and corporations, things like that to try to get as many people engaged.”