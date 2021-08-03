With the Steele County Free Fair less than two weeks away, the grounds crew is hammering away to the end of a hot and busy summer.
For the six young men who have been working as the crew’s newest members, the hard work on the fair's revamped Izaak Walton building has come with some very valuable education.
“It’s been an experience,” said Scott Seykora, head of the grounds crew. He laughed. “I’m a teacher normally, so this is my summer job. I’m kind of used to showing people how to do things… It’s kind of just an extension of the classroom.”
One of the new hires, Luke Effertz, joined the grounds crew in May. Seykora used to be Effertz’s wrestling coach.
Effertz may not have come to the job with much relevant experience, but that hasn’t stopped him from making himself useful.
“It’s a lot of learning on the job, but you pick everything up pretty quick,” Effertz said.
Zach Kubicek’s experience joining the grounds crew was similar to Effertz's — Kubicek's dad owns a cabinet shop, so he has some familiarity with wood, but the work is basically new for him. He heard about the opportunity through his older brother, who worked with the grounds crew previously but planned to be in Omaha this summer for an internship.
Kubicek said he’s excited for the Great Outdoors Center, formerly the Izaak Walton building, to look nice come fair time.
“I would say I'm excited for the fair, but unfortunately I leave for college before it even starts,” he said. Effertz said the same is true for him.
Despite not getting to see the fruits of their labor, Effertz and Kubicek admit that, though it may not sound like it, they’ve actually quite enjoyed the summer’s grounds work.
“It is actually a lot of fun, because you’re just with your friends and you’re setting stuff up, so there’s a lot of time to hang out with people,” Effertz said. “It’s nice.”
Part of what makes the learning experience at the Steele County Free Fair grounds special, Seykora said, is the variety of work that needs to be done. By the end of the work season, these six young men who started the summer with no relevant experience will have learned to work with concrete, framing and siding, will have put in windows and doors, made headers and more.
“It’s got a little bit of everything,” Seykora said.
Even Seykora said he enjoys the challenges grounds work throws at him. He’s never done siding before, so this year has been a learning experience.
“Fair time’s always fun,” Seykora said. “I always look forward to seeing people’s reactions on some of the stuff that we do around here."
"As a grounds crew, we take pride in the grounds," he said. "We want everything to look nice and be in top shape.”