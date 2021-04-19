The community once again came together this weekend – albeit virtually – to show their commitment to Owatonna youth.
Between the 35th Annual St. Mary’s School Night of Knights Auction and the 43rd Annual Young Life Cake Auction, roughly $267,000 was raised on the annual Day of Giving in Owatonna. St. Mary’s Principal Jen Swanson said it speaks volumes to what the people of Owatonna value in their community.
“This community amazes me each year – not only for the support in our auction but everything during this day,” Swanson said. “The community of Owatonna supports us and all our kids so well and that is awesome.”
The Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Minnesota Bowl for Kids' Sake event, which is typically also held on the Day of Giving weekend, was rescheduled for Aug. 10-12.
The warm weather experienced on Saturday would normally excite the St. Mary's committee because it would mean more people would turn out for the auction, but they worried that the warm weather this year would lessen the number of people wanting to participate in the virtual auction.
“It was very nerve-wracking because when you’re virtual you just don’t know,” Swanson said. “But we had a really good night and a great auction.”
In 2020, both St. Mary's and Young Life elected to push their primary fundraising events to an online platform due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Heading into this year and with various restrictions still in place on the state level, the events remained virtual for a second year in a row.
As of Monday afternoon, the Night of Knights Auction had brought in $120,000 to benefit the school as well as an additional $57,000 in their Spirit of the Knight campaign. Donations toward the Spirit of the Knight can still be made until Tuesday night, with proceeds going directly to “jazzing up the gym” at the school. Swanson said that will specifically allow the school to install acoustic panels in the gym, which currently has none.
Over at the Young Life Cake Auction, Young Life Director Lindsay Thompson said it was a breath of fresh air that they were able to safely allow people to come view the cakes set up at Trinity Lutheran Church during the morning hours.
“On a committee level, I think that was the best part of it,” Thompson said. “So much of our ministry is about relationships and that face-to-face contact and we saw so many people Saturday who were a part of our very first auction 43 years ago.”
As of Monday morning, the cake auction brought in a total of $89,417 that will directly benefit the programming at Young Life and help send kids to camp this summer.
“This provides more resources for us to walk along beside the kids we serve,” Thompson said.
Between the exciting cakes that accompanied the packages to the sale cakes they sold at the church, Thompson said every effort put in by volunteers and sponsors were greatly appreciated.
“We had Trish Noyce come in and donate 21-dozen cupcakes for our sale cakes and we sold every single one,” Thompson gave as one example. “We had people buy them, go home and taste them, and come back to try to buy some more.”
Though it was a successful weekend for both events, Thompson and Swanson agreed that they look forward to hosting fully in-person events in 2022.