Dom Korbel and Tom Dufresne

Dom Korbel, Executive Director of Community Pathways of Steele County, accepts a grant check for $100,000 from Tom Dufresne, President of the Owatonna Foundation. (Photo courtesy of the Owatonna Foundation)

President Tom Dufrene of the Owatonna Foundation presented a check for $100,000 to Dom Korbel, Executive Director of Community Pathways of Steele County, as the first installment of a $250,000 grant the Owatonna Foundation approved last fall. The Owatonna Foundation Grant Committee, headed by Chair David Einhaus, approved the grant and then the grant was unanimously approved by the entire Board of Directors at their Annual Fall Trustee Meeting held at the Steele County History Center at the end of October.

“Partnership is what Community Pathways is built upon and the Owatonna Foundation has long been a partner we can count on,” Korbel said. “Their contribution to our Capital Campaign for the expansion of our facility is the most recent example of their unwavering support of the work we do in the Owatonna community. Like every organization they touch with their philanthropic spirit Community Pathways would not be the same without them. We can’t thank them enough for their generous support.”

Dufresne echoed Korbel’s statement, adding the Foundation has been a proud, longtime partner of Community Pathways.

“We would like to welcome Dom Korbel to his new position as Executive Director and we look forward to seeing the outcome of this expansion and the many people Community Pathways will be able to serve in our community,” Dufresne said.

The Owatonna Foundation, now in its 64th year of serving the Owatonna community, provides “brick and mortar” grants in Owatonna and its environs in four areas: Community, Arts, Recreation and Education. The Foundation was established in 1958 with the goal of improving the quality of life for present and future generations of Owatonna residents. Since then, the Owatonna Foundation has committed more than $13 million dollars in grants and scholarships to local organizations and students. For more information about the Owatonna Foundation or how to apply for a Capital Campaign Grant as a 501©3, please visit our website at: www.owatonnafoundation.org or call our Executive Coordinator, Angela Gonzales at our office at 455-2995.

