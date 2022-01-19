...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 40 below
zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west
central Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until noon CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
Dom Korbel, Executive Director of Community Pathways of Steele County, accepts a grant check for $100,000 from Tom Dufresne, President of the Owatonna Foundation. (Photo courtesy of the Owatonna Foundation)
President Tom Dufrene of the Owatonna Foundation presented a check for $100,000 to Dom Korbel, Executive Director of Community Pathways of Steele County, as the first installment of a $250,000 grant the Owatonna Foundation approved last fall. The Owatonna Foundation Grant Committee, headed by Chair David Einhaus, approved the grant and then the grant was unanimously approved by the entire Board of Directors at their Annual Fall Trustee Meeting held at the Steele County History Center at the end of October.
“Partnership is what Community Pathways is built upon and the Owatonna Foundation has long been a partner we can count on,” Korbel said. “Their contribution to our Capital Campaign for the expansion of our facility is the most recent example of their unwavering support of the work we do in the Owatonna community. Like every organization they touch with their philanthropic spirit Community Pathways would not be the same without them. We can’t thank them enough for their generous support.”
Dufresne echoed Korbel’s statement, adding the Foundation has been a proud, longtime partner of Community Pathways.
“We would like to welcome Dom Korbel to his new position as Executive Director and we look forward to seeing the outcome of this expansion and the many people Community Pathways will be able to serve in our community,” Dufresne said.