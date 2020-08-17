The riding season for Minnesota motorcycle enthusiasts and owners of ATVs is short, usually ranging from April to October depending on what kind of spring the state experiences. While this summer has been one of the more advantageous riders have seen in several years, it appears to be coming at a cost. Local road safety advocates are concerned about the drastic increase in motorcycle fatalities in 2020, a statistic highlighted by four fatal crashes in the area within the last month.
On July 17, 18-year-old Jose Martinez of Waseca died following an ATV crash near Finland, Minnesota. Martinez was a 2020 Waseca High School graduate. On July 30, a motorcyclist whose name has not yet been released by law enforcement died as a result of a collision with a commercial vehicle in Steele County’s Deerfield Township.
About a week later, two southern Minnesota residents were killed in separate crashes on the same day. David Otto Schultz, 48, died after being ejected from ejected from his ATV and pinned under the vehicle when it rolled into the ditch in Rice County. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The same day, 25-year-old Nolan Elliott Osborne of Arlington died after colliding with an SUV in Goodhue County’s Wanamingo Township.
“We are on pace to have a very bad year for motorcycle crash fatalities in Minnesota,” said Bill Shaffer, the motorcycle safety program coordinator for the Minnesota Department of Public Safety. “We had been making generally steady progress over the years, so it’s disheartening to see this.”
While crashes involving ATVs don't typically occur on public roads, they frequently go unrecorded by DPS, Shaffer said that 38 motorcyclists have already died in 2020. At this time last year, the preliminary number sat at 27.
“If there is such a thing as a good year, last year was a good year,” Shaffer said, adding that their obvious goal is zero motorcycle fatalities. “When I look back over the last few years, we’re just running high.”
From 2016 to 2019, according to data collected by DPS, there were four motorcycle fatalities in Steele, Rice, Waseca, and Goodhue counties. Another 160 motorcycle crashes resulted in injuries. Goodhue saw a majority of those crashes at 69, followed by Rice at 47, Steele at 33, and Waseca at 15.
Shaffer said it is hard to pinpoint an exact reason for the increase in motorcycle fatalities, but it is hard to ignore the elephant in the room that is COVID-19.
“Motorcycle sales were up this year, which is largely to do with the pandemic and people being out trying to find new stuff to do,” Shaffer said. “There are more people riding, and a lot more new riders getting onto motorcycles this year.”
Shaffer also credited the favorable weather conditions this summer to a possible factor in the increase of motorcycle crashes, noting that he cannot recall a better summer for riding over the last several years.
Operator error
Aside from that, Shaffer said rider error and distracted driving continues to play into the cause of individual crashes.
“Out of all these crashes this year, 16 of them involved a rider negotiating a curve,” Shaffer said, adding that excessive speeds can also play into failure to take a curve properly. “That is a big factor in the single-vehicle crashes, which we are at 22 for this year. But what is also common, especially in some of the latest crashes, are multiple drivers turning left in front of an oncoming motorcyclist because they are either blocked by another vehicle or the motorist fails to see the motorcycle.”
Operator error and distracted driving hits close to home for Amber Sikel, of Claremont, who survived a motorcycle crash in 2018 caused by a distracted motorcyclist just outside of Waterville. During a charity ride, a fellow motorcyclist had his hat fly off, distracting him and bringing his own bike to an immediate stop. When the motorcycle Sikel was a passenger on collided with the other motorcycle, she said she remembers yelling seconds before impact.
“I knew we were going to hit him,” Sikel said. “I flew off the bike and I went flying into the air and landed on the gravel alongside the road. I rolled a few times and then just slid. I had the wind knocked out of me. I couldn’t breathe. I couldn’t move. I remember thinking — this is how I was going to die.”
After being transported to a nearby hospital via ambulance, Sikel said she was lucky enough to be able to walk out of the emergency room that night with just severe road rash and a black eye. The real damage, however, Sikel said was in her own mentality.
“It gave me really severe PTSD (post traumatic stress disorder),” Sikel said, adding that it was difficult for her to get back on a motorcycle despite it being one of her favorite activities to do with her husband. “I just didn’t want to for a while, but now when I get on a motorcycle I am aware of everything. I am aware of other vehicles, what other people are doing, what’s going on behind us or in front of us or to the side. Before, it was just about enjoying the ride. Now I am just extremely vigilant.”
Shaffer said that between negotiating curves and distracted driving, operator error can all be tied back to training, adding that it's never a bad idea for even the most experienced riders to take a refresher course every other year.
“Take a training course regularly,” Shaffer said. “You have to take the basic course to get your license, but come back and take an intermediate course to sharpen up your skills. We even have some advanced- and expert-level courses around the state for people who can really hone those skills.”
Protective gear
While a variety of outside forces can contribute to the cause of a motorcycle or ATV accident, Shaffer said that a rider’s last line of defense is both the most important and the easiest to implement in case of a crash.
“I grew up in a helmet-law state, so I have just always worn a helmet and find it comfortable regardless of the weather when it comes to moving at high speeds,” Shaffer said. “But I know riders that don’t wear helmets, and I think a lot of the reason why is just the feeling of the wind in their hair and the freedom it brings.”
Under Minnesota law, all motorcycle operators and riders under 18 must wear a helmet, and that all operators, regardless of age, must wear eye protection that complies with DPS standards. Aside from that, however, there is little regulation on protective gear for Minnesotans who choose to ride motorcycles or ATVs.
For Kathy Cooper, the Rice County Safe Roads Coalition coordinator, the lack of a decent helmet law has been a thorn in her side for a number of years. Cooper worked tirelessly for 10 years to upgrade Minnesota’s primary seat belt law following the death of her 15-year-old daughter who was ejected from the back seat of a car in a crash. Though Cooper’s crusade on seat belts was successful, she cannot help but feel irritated by what she considers to be a sub-par helmet law.
“Every spare moment of my life was spent at the Capitol speaking to legislators, and the only opposition I ever had when testifying in committee hearings was from the Motorcycle Association,” Cooper said of her time working toward a stricter seat belt law. “They were so worried if we passed a seat belt law that we would come after helmets next. I just couldn’t understand it.”
Cooper said the recent ATV fatality in Rice County involved an operator who was not wearing a helmet or using the vehicle’s restraints, a fact that saddens her but also does not surprise her given the driver’s age.
“He was 48, and unfortunately that is where we see the most resistance,” Cooper said. “I just spoke recently at a driver’s education class in Dundas, preaching to them about wearing seat belts, and they were like ‘well yeah – why wouldn’t I?’”
Cooper said in her experience, a majority of riders will obey traffic safety laws — it just so happens that this particular piece of safety advice is not currently law.
“If there is a restraint system, use it,” Cooper said. “It’s there for a reason.”
Shaffer echoed Cooper’s advice, adding that protective gear goes far beyond just a helmet. As an experienced motorcyclist himself, Shaffer said he never goes for a ride without his fell helmet, armored jacked in the conspicuous reflective lime green color, sturdy boots, gloves and padding.
“Riders can do so many things to up their chances of surviving a crash,” Shaffer said. “But the best thing will always be to start with a good riding strategy and protective gear.”