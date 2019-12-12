OWATONNA — Electric and water bills will slightly increase for Owatonna residents in 2020, despite there being no change in natural gas rates — for the most part.
That what was announced Thursday by Owatonna Public Utilities General Manager Roger Warehime at the annual State of the Utility meeting at OPU. The event brought local business and government leaders to learn more about OPU’s rates and programs, including procedures during power outages, and heard from a keynote speaker on disaster recovery.
The rates will include a less than 1% hike for electric bills after OPU had decreased the rates by 3% in 2019.
“We’re really just kind of changing the rates to match what our costs-of-service study that was done a couple years ago showed,” Warehime explained. “That is based on where the cost is and where the revenue is, and it showed that we need to be charging more. That’s something we will do slowly over time.”
For water, which Warehime said is OPU’s smallest utility, the monthly rate for customers will go up about 5%, also based on the results of the cost-of-service study. Warehime added that this still shows a favorable rate when compared to other utility companies and what they charge.
The price of natural gas, however, is a bit more complicated. While OPU will not be changing their rates for their customers, expenses from the natural gas provider OPU goes through will be almost double, according to Warehime.
“We have it in our contract a limitation of at most a 35% increase built into our rates next year,” Warehime said.
Warehime added that they are still working on the purchased gas adjustment, which is the regular adjustment to the price of natural gas supplied to consumers to reflect the utility’s cost of purchasing that gas and transporting it via pipeline to their system. For now, Warehime said the monthly cost will not change in 2020.
In addition to discussing next year’s rates, attendees at Thursday’s meeting also heard from Raja Thappetaobula, the manager for the North Reliability Coordination and Engineering for the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, or MISO. MISO is a non-profit organization that delivers safe, cost-effective electric power across 15 U.S. States and parts of Canada. Thappetaobula discussed disaster recovery as it pertains to the MISO system, which the organization preforms annual drills encompassing all scenarios and various levels of blackout.
OPU’s Jared Hendricks brought the disaster scenario down to a local level, discussing the small tornadoes that came through Owatonna in September 2018 as well as the ice storms that swept through the area just eight months ago. In both scenarios, it took a couple of days to return power to all OPU customers, but Hendricks stated that had more to do with structural damage to lines and poles than it did an electrical failure.
“During a distribution system damage event , like a tornado, we first need to assess the damage,” Hendricks explained. “You can’t just start working to repair things if you don’t really have a grasp on the damage, so we’re going to call in mutual aid.”
Hendricks said they tend to separate system damage into circuits to label the priorities. Hospitals, schools, and churches that may be considered shelters are the priority to reestablish power during failures.
Hendricks also discussed conservation efforts within OPU, and representatives from Southern Minnesota Municipal Power Agency discussed their own budget, rates, and ongoing projects.