LAS VEGAS — Three eye-witnesses positively identified a Blooming Prairie man as the shooter in an incident that left one man dead at a Las Vegas truck stop late last month, according to a police report.
Mark Allen Doocy, 60, of Blooming Prairie has been charged with murder with use of a deadly weapon in the Feb. 28 slaying of Dennis Hopkins, 40, at the Love’s Travel Shop in North Las Vegas. An autopsy concluded that Hopkins died of a gunshot wound to the chest, the report said.
Doocy was arrested March 4 at the Flying J Truck Stop at the Interstate 35/Highway 19 interchange west of Northfield in an SUV that was also identified by the witnesses as the vehicle that, according to the report, Doocy drove to and from the scene of the shooting.
The witnesses included Hopkins’ wife, Ashley Hopkins, who told investigators that the incident began when her own vehicle “had died” in an intersection and her husband was using his vehicle to jump start hers.
“While parked at the intersection, Ashley [Hopkins] observed a person she has known for the past several months as Mark Doocy, who pulled up next to Dennis Hopkins’ vehicle,” the report says.
The two men engaged in a “verbal altercation,” according to the report, though the nature of the dispute was not detailed. Nor did the report say how Dennis or Ashley Hopkins knew Doocy. It does say, however, that at some point in the altercation, Dennis Hopkins told his wife to call 911.
A second witness told police that he heard Doocy say “he was going to his vehicle to retrieve a firearm,” to which Dennis Hopkins reportedly told Doocy to “go ahead,” according to the report.
After Doocy got the gun from his vehicle — described as a black GMC Envoy with Minnesota plates — he began to chase Dennis Hopkins around to the passenger side of Hopkins’ vehicle, at which point Hopkins got into his vehicle, the report says. Doocy then reportedly began shooting into the vehicle through the windshield, striking Dennis Hopkins in the right side of the chest. Hopkins managed to get out of the vehicle through the driver-side door and began to run as Doocy continued to shoot at him, the report continues. At that point, Dennis Hopkins collapsed in the desert.
Doocy then reportedly got back in his vehicle, drove first to the area where Hopkins lay in the desert, then fled the scene.
Physical evidence gathered by police at the scene corroborated the statements by Ashley Hopkins and two other people who had witnessed the incident, according to the report. That evidence included five 40-caliber cartridges in front of Dennis Hopkins’ vehicle, four additional cartridges located in the street in the same direction that Hopkins was reportedly running, a bullet strike in the front windshield and a blood trail from the driver’s side front seat to the place where Dennis Hopkins’ body was found.
Investigators also had photographs of a vehicle — one taken by one of the witnesses at the scene, the other from the motel that Doocy was said to frequent in Las Vegas — that fit the description of the vehicle and that, according to the license plates on the vehicle, was registered to Doocy.
When discovered by deputies at the Minnesota truck stop, Doocy was inside a parked SUV — the same one identified in the Las Vegas police report. When he did not respond to law enforcement, members of the area’s tactical team used a chemical aerosol and other non-lethal tactics, but he continued to be non-compliant. After a four and a half hour standoff, officers entered the SUV and extracted Doocy. He was arrested and hospitalized briefly for treatment.
He was transported to the Rice County Jail last week and is being held on a Nevada warrant pending an extradition hearing.