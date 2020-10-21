A well-known developer in Owatonna announced on Tuesday night that he’ll be making a longtime dream a reality for the city.
Mac Hamilton, CEO of Hamilton Real Estate Group announced at the Owatonna City Council meeting that he has already secured a franchise with Marriott to bring a Marriott Courtyard to downtown Owatonna, which will be located on the 200 block of North Cedar and wrap around Pearl Street.
“We have received a lot of interest by the community members in this project,” Hamilton said as he announced that he is bringing two new projects to the city. “First and most exciting is a new hotel to be along Cedar Avenue and take up the entire North Cedar Avenue block between Vine Street and Pearl Street.”
Hamilton said his plans include incorporating an in-house restaurant where the former Jerry’s Supper Club sits and providing a space for Old Town Bagels to continue operations and potentially expand. Hamilton’s recent development projects in Owatonna include the South Pointe apartments on 18th Street and the 111 Vine Street apartments.
“This project represents a lot of hard work over a long period of time,” said Brad Meier, president of the Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism. “Mac has done every previous project that he’s said he is going to do, so that gives me a lot of confidence with where we’re at with the hotel and that it will move forward.”
The site would also fill the green space that resides on the site of the former State Theater, which was demolished in 2012. Hamilton has secured the multiple properties required to complete the project and is in the process of finalize the purchase agreement with the city for the former theater lot.
A downtown hotel has been a vision of the city for a number of years, most recently including a potential collaboration in 2018 with HK Hospitality Management and Steve Judd of Owatonna to develop what was being called the “Historical District Showcase Centre” in the same location as the future Marriott. According to Meier, Judd – a former Federated Insurance executive – is to be credited with his vision to revamp the 200 block of North Cedar over the past several years.
“We’ve always known that downtown redevelopment is important for the community,” Meier said. “How you get to that is through investment such as our projects like building the new Ace Hardware, Torey’s redeveloping a building, and the Vine Street apartments.”
Despite the project going through the initial designing phases, it eventually fell through and never came to fruition – though the dream of a downtown hotel lived on. Hamilton told the city council he is anticipating construction to comment on June 1 and to have the hotel operational by June of the following year.
In addition to the hotel project, Hamilton also announced to the council that he will be moving forward with another downtown apartment project located on Pearl Street. The four-story apartment building will resemble the South Pointe apartments in size and affordability. Hamilton said he was compelled to embark on the project following the industrial boom Owatonna has experienced in the last two years, bringing roughly 600 new jobs to the area throughout the next 12 months.
“Did you know that you have 11 businesses in Owatonna with at least 300 employees?” Hamilton said. “That is only part of what makes this city great for a gentleman like myself to develop in.”
Hamilton said the two projects will run on parallel timelines. Both projects will also feature a similar façade theme of the brick and metal components seen on the Vine Street apartments.
“Elevate is a good word,” said Meier as he described the impact the projects will have on the overall aesthetic of downtown. “Our cornerstone downtown is obviously the bank and then Central Park, so anytime a developer can feed off that and give it the right look and feel will just enhance it.”
Hamilton also said during the meeting that it is his desire to have these projects be true “community projects” and that he will be seeking upwards of $1.8 million from local investors. Meier said local investments in projects such as these leaders to higher success in the developments, and that he is confident investors will step forward within Owatonna.
During the meeting, councilors Greg Schultz, Kevin Raney, and Brent Svenby thanked Hamilton for his continued support and investment in the Owatonna community. According to city Community Development Director Troy Klecker, the two projects will put in a total of a $25 million investment in Owatonna. Meier said that level of investment is like nothing ever seen before in the downtown area.
Between the funding for the Highway 14 expansion process, the approval of the new Owatonna High School by district voters, the rapid growth in the industrial park, and now Hamilton’s investment in downtown, Meier said it can be a bit overwhelming to have so much success hit all at once – but in a good way.
“It’s never just an overnight success, but sometimes it feels that way,” Meier said. “This is decades of great business growth that’s just kind of built on top of itself, and this will all highlight what’s next for what we need.”
“I hope people can really take a moment to pause and celebrate this,” he continued. “I know there is a lot of work to be done yet, but this is a really big milestone for our community and downtown and it is very exciting. We have had some stops and starts with this project, which is why Mac being involved and the support and investment moving forward is so important.”