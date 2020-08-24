An Owatonna man who assaulted two women and was tased by law enforcement after resisting arrest has been charged in Steele County, according to court records.
Christopher Stephen Prince, 34, is facing two felony counts of burglary, a misdemeanor charge for domestic assault and a petty misdemeanor for possession of drug paraphernalia in connection with an incident that occurred on Aug. 16. According to the criminal complaint, during Prince’s arrest, officers received an additional domestic assault report for an ongoing incident from Aug. 15-16, resulting in an additional charges: Felony terroristic threats and domestic assault by strangulation, and two misdemeanor counts of domestic assault.
According to court documents, Owatonna police were dispatched to a domestic disturbance on the morning of Aug. 16. When they arrived, the victim — a 57-year-old woman — said Prince had kicked in her door and was looking for money. Prince had recently lived at the residence, but was thrown out by the homeowners Aug. 10.
The woman told officers that earlier that morning Prince called asking for $200 of the $600 he had recently given her. When Prince arrived at the house, the woman told officers that she told him to wait outside while she looked for his money. She said she went inside and locked the door behind her.
The woman reportedly told police that when she came upstairs, Prince had kicked the door in and was inside the house. He allegedly began yelling at the woman and pushed her as she stood at the top of the stairs, causing her to start to fall backwards though she was able to catch herself.
Police noted in the report that there was damage to the door on the south side of the home that appeared to be from someone kicking it in.
Located later by police, Prince reportedly tried to walk away from officers, even as they told him he was under arrest. When they attempted to handcuff Prince, he allegedly continued to resist and was warned that he would be tased. He again resisted arrest, was tased and eventually handcuffed, according to the report.
During a search, officers reported finding drug paraphernalia in Prince’s pocket.
After being taken into custody, police learned that a 28-year-old woman reported being assaulted by Prince earlier that day and the day prior.
According to the criminal complaint, the young woman said she was allowing Prince to stay at her home but that they got into an argument. She reportedly told officers that Prince called her derogatory names, tried to take her phone from her and threw her to the ground several times. At one point, she told officers, he kicked her in the chest, then threatened to burn her house down and kill her if she tried to call the police.
Later that night when she was returning home from the store, she reported, Prince came up from behind her and put her in a headlock, choking her. She said Prince also pushed her down her cement steps as she tried to go into the house. Once in the house, she told the officer she locked the doors, but Prince removed her window air conditioning unit and climbed inside. The following day he reportedly pushed her into the kitchen counter while trying to get her phone.
According to the report, the officer observed injuries on the young woman’s chest, back and arms.
Prince was charged for the burglary incident on Aug. 17, and on Aug. 18 for the domestic assault and terroristic threats.
Judge Joseph Bueltel set bail without conditions at $20,000 for the burglary case and $30,000 for the domestic assault case. His next court appearance is set for Sept. 15. On Monday evening, Prince was still in the Steele County Detention Center where he has been since his arrest.