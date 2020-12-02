If you’ve ever wanted a photo of yourself looking like Cousin Eddie standing in front of his RV or Clark Griswold with his station wagon laden with a Christmas tree like “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” now’s your chance.
A Blooming Prairie police officer wants to spread happiness with his one-of-a-kind “A Very Prairie Christmas” holiday display in an empty lot next to Blooming Prairie’s B to Z Hardware. The display includes lights, inflatables and plenty of photo opportunities with backdrops he built to look like iconic scenes from the 1989 comedy Christmas Vacation. It’s his way of bringing cheer during a year that has been tough for most and this holiday season will be no exception with current restrictions putting a damper on most celebrations.
“I just wanted to bring joy to everyone,” Peach said. “It means a lot that I can help brighten people’s day.”
The lot was once home to The Bakery, but a fire in January destroyed the building and it was a complete loss. B to Z Hardware purchased the lot this past summer, according to Peach, who also helps out at the hardware store. A place of loss soon became a place of potential in Peach’s mind. With a desire to bring some good to the community, Peach said he set up a pumpkin patch in the lot in October for the public to enjoy.
The pumpkin patch display was a success. Hundreds of people came to visit the site and take photos with the display, Peach said. After discovering how much fun the community had with the patch, Peach naturally decided that the next big display would be for Christmas.
As soon as Halloween was over Peach got to work with the help of several other community businesses and residents setting up the new display, which he says took at least three weeks to build and set up. From the success of the Halloween display Peach learned that people really enjoyed the photo opportunities.
“So pretty much everything that we have done for this display is a photo op,” Peach said.
For the last five years, Peach had taken on a leadership role in the local police department’s Christmas event, spending hours decorating so the community could visit, meet the officers and see the department. But this year’s celebration was canceled because of the pandemic, so Peach worked on A Very Prairie Christmas display as an alternative.
“It was kind of a work in progress,” Peach said about the nearly month-long set up. “I had not really set plans, besides I wanted to do Christmas Vacation style, with the RV and the car, and the rest was just as I built it.”
Cousin Eddie’s RV was built out of plywood and with the help of a local artist, the piece of wood was brought to life with colorful details. A station wagon borrowed from another resident is onsite to emulate Clark’s station wagon topped with an oversized tree.
The U-shaped walk around display allows for social distancing in an outdoor setting, Peach said. Guests can expect to see multiple Christmas inflatables and check out a greenhouse decorated with kids in mind as Santa will be there with his reindeer and sleigh, according to Peach.
Some displays were made specifically for the Christmas season, but others have been appropriately redecorated from their time in the pumpkin patch. A Very Prairie Christmas display will be up through December and is free to anyone. Lights will be on until 10 p.m.
“It’s cool both during the day and the night time,” Peach said, adding that pictures with the station wagon and RV might work better during the day, but the holiday lights provide for some good opportunities for photos as well.
Peach said he hopes people of all ages will have fun exploring the display. Those who want to make their visit to Cousin Eddie’s RV even more iconic can stop in the hardware store to borrow the robe for their picture.
“It’s definitely worth the drive if you are ever in the area to see it,” Peach said.