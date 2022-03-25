The Owatonna Public Library will soon be able to start the next phase of upgrades and additions, thanks to a $37,000 grant from T-Mobile’s Hometown Grants program to add a Makerspace and Teen Space to the second floor of the building.
Last month, the library added a bathroom on the third floor outside the Gainey Room. According to Library Director Mark Blando, this addition was just one project to be completed off a lengthy list of renovation needs, which began in 2019 with freshly painted walls in an effort to modernize the library.
“It was nothing short of excitement when we learned we got the grant,” Blando said. “It’s something we’ve talked about for a long time, and now to finally have the funds means we are able to fast-track this project.”
Many libraries are adding these types of spaces to give patrons the opportunity to create physical materials using computers, 3D printers, laser cutters, a Cricut machine, podcasting equipment and more. Blando said the plan is to have two 3D printers available, with one being able to travel to different areas in the city for other departments to make use of and allow for schools to see demonstrations and learn how to use the equipment.
“Due to the generous support from T-Mobile through this grant, the library’s new Makerspace and renovated teen space will provide unique, free opportunities for the community, as well as our important next generation of workers, to explore their talents and become lifelong library users,” said Owatonna Mayor Tom Kuntz.
Blando admits the prospect of moving shelves and creating and updating this space is a bit daunting when looking at the work and time that will be involved in making this space a reality, but the excitement, for the most part, is overshadowing the nerves.
“The idea behind this grant and a large reason why our application was accepted is because adding this space is all about making a connection in the community,” Blando said.
According to a T-Mobile press release, the Hometown Grants were announced last year and were to be given to people and organizations in towns with a population of less than 50,000 people across America to provide funds for kickstarting new community development projects. Owatonna was one of 25 small towns chosen.
"The T-Mobile Hometown Grants provided to these communities represent a commitment to investing in historic assets, community gathering places, and the expansion of facilities and technologies for residents,” said Smart Growth America’s President and CEO Calvin Gladney. “Smart Growth America applauds these efforts as we continue to support scores of towns and cities in rural places."
Aside from the new gadgets that will find a home at the library, Blando said an overhaul of the aesthetics of the current teen room will be updated as well.
“The space will be remodeled and reimagined,” Blando said. “People will see a whole new layout and many updates and modernizations that are long overdue.”
The entire space will be altered to accommodate the new machines, teen-friendly furniture will be added, shelving units will be moved and the conference area will see some slight changes as well.
Blando anticipates in the coming weeks to begin ordering equipment and furniture for the space. Assuming there will be minimal supply chain issues, he is optimistic the entire project will be finished by the fall of this year.