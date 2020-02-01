OWATONNA — When local painter Gail Thompson first approached Silvan Durben about doing a show at the Owatonna Arts Center, she said the creative director immediately pulled out his calendar and said, “Let’s get this scheduled.”
Now, the prodigal artist — who returned to her hometown of Owatonna a few years back after retiring from Andersen Windows — has finally gotten her paintings together, dropped them off in the gallery and is ready for an opening reception Sunday afternoon from 1 to 4 p.m.
“I’ve done a couple of smaller shows, where I had two pieces in one and I had 12 pieces in another,” she explained. Of getting each painting ready to hang, she added, “Those kinds of steps were new to me. When you do something 32 times instead of once, it can be overwhelming.”
It also helped her get the hang of it, and she said she spent over 10 months painting, collecting and readying work for the exhibition — entitled “The Color of Joy.” When it comes to finding inspiration for her practice, Thompson said a lot of it comes when she’s on a walk.
“It’s usually visual, something will strike me,” she explained. “I’ll see a combination of colors or something in nature that I like and that’s the funny part … I’ll start out painting a leaf, and I won’t have any leaves when I’m done.”
While Thompson said many of her paintings end up being representational — if abstracted — some are completely in the latter camp. Just as a leaf might morph into an organic splash of color in one of her landscapes, brushstrokes and hues can combine to show her something that wasn’t there initially.
In one very dark work, she said she came to see Tettegouche State Park, after she had learned that one of its famous sea stacks was knocked over in a winter storm.
“I saw things in [these paintings] or felt things in them that nobody else would,” Thompson explained. Laughing, she added that a friend had come over to look at her Tettegouche piece the other day and had seen an alligator.
“Nothing ever appears as I would have thought,” said the artist, “but everything has potential.”
To this end, Thompson keeps her eyes open around town, and also tries to keep her hands loose by playing around and experimenting with crayon — a trick she picked up, like many, in childhood. First as a student at Washington Elementary, then as a first-grade teacher at McKinley, she used crayons as a way to help herself and her students explore their creativity.
In her professional practice, Thompson said crayons have largely been replaced by their slightly more grown-up oil pastel and caran d’ache counterparts — although she’ll frequently revert back to the original instrument when doodling and trying out new ideas.
“When you get those in your hands, you feel free. There’s no pressure,” she explained. “It makes you feel like a kid again. When you do projects with children, they have no fear. They just go.”
Like drawing with crayons, Thompson has also continued to make time for teaching — despite ultimately spending the majority of her career in sales and marketing, including 15 years with J-C Press.
“The printing business spoke to the artist in me,” Thompson explained, of her longtime day job. “In printing, you start with an idea and you end up with something concrete.”
In retirement, she now does private painting lessons for friends and acquaintances who hear about her through the grapevine.
“I’ve worked with various family events, baby showers and groups of friends who get together and say, ‘Gail, can we paint?’” she explained. “It’s all very informal and very fun.”
Just as in the classroom, she always encourages her students to embrace their own style.
“Sometimes, they wanted to make things look just like the teacher — and that was the farthest thing from anything I wanted them to achieve,” Thompson recalled, of her first-graders. “Now I say, ‘No, cut it out!’ … I try to encourage them to do things their own way.”
As with her own work, she encourages others to let the process change their idea of the ending, staying flexible with the piece as they go — just as in Thompson’s paintings, where nature turns into color and dark brushstrokes turn back into the rugged rock of the North Shore.
“When I paint, I have this artist friend who says, if you want to know exactly what your painting is going to look like before you start, then you shouldn’t be an artist,” joked Thompson, “because it isn’t going to happen.”
Thompson’s show, entitled “The Color of Joy” opens Sunday, Feb. 2, at the Owatonna Arts Center. There will be an accompanying reception from 1 to 4 p.m. Otherwise, the gallery is open Tuesday through Sunday, 1 to 5 p.m., and Thompson’s show will be up through Feb. 23.
The arts center is located at 435 Garden View Lane in Owatonna.