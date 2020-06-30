The heat couldn't keep the people away as the fairgrounds hosted a successful Dairy Days over the weekend.
In an effort to promote the Steele County American Dairy Association, as well as other longtime fair food vendors, the Steele County Free Fair board elected to host the two-day, drive-in event as a part of Dairy Month. Following the cancelation of the fair and other summer festivities in the area due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the local ADA chapter was facing limitations on its usual means for fundraising, compelling the fair board and staff to step in to help.
"We are just trying to help everyone we can who normally helps us at the fair in a variety of ways," said Fair Manager Scott Kozelka. "We want to work and do the things that we are allowed to do for the people of Steele County and all the friends of the fair."
A total of 12 food vendors, including the Steele County ADA Malt Stand, set up in front of the grandstand Saturday and Sunday to allow area residents to get their hands on some of their favorite fair foods.