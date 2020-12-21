This year has proven to be a challenge for Priscilla Saunders and her four children who are deaf and attend Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf in Faribault.
While schooling for the siblings has traditionally been very hands-on, learning through a screen is difficult. Students everywhere are learning virtually while taking a break from hands-on education in the classroom during the pandemic, but for students who are deaf and rely on American Sign Language, this year has been extra tricky when it comes to the virtual learning format.
Saunders, who is deaf herself, made the decision to keep all of her children at home to learn in the distance learning model full time, despite the school reopening to select grade levels, or “pods,” at the beginning of the school year.
MSAD began the year in online learning back in August. In September, the school welcomed early childhood education to return in-person and a month later, middle school students were allowed to return. High schoolers were set to return in November, but the uptick in COVID-19 cases stopped those plans, and everyone returned to online learning, according to Saunders.
With four kids in three different pods, Saunders felt it was best to keep them all at home to help provide some consistency. The uncertainty of the virus’ spread and the changing learning models, thus the readjustments to a new style of learning, swayed her from sending her children back to the school building.
“It just feels like a big responsibility. If I were to have it, it would give it to everyone or if someone in the school had it, that would pass it onto everyone so I decided to keep all of them at home,” she said via an interpreter.
Instead fourth grader Thor, second grader Jevabelle, kindergartener Thys and preschooler Myvabelle are all working hard to make the best of what is possible given the pandemic.
Despite the stability and consistency of the full-time distance learning model, the format has challenges of its own. She noted that the screen time is especially difficult for her kindergartner. The teacher has to really wave to her and she’s missing a lot of conversation when she is looking down to write. It would be OK if she were in person because she can see everything that’s going on, but she can’t catch everything virtually, she said.
“They’re having a hard time kind of tracking everything that is going on the screen,” Saunders said.
As the children have the same schedule, Saunders is finding herself trying to help all of them with their school work at the same time. Playing both the role of mom and teacher is demanding.
“I feel like my role is a little bit conflicting. I’m a mom obviously, but I’m trying to help support the teacher too and my boundaries are sort of different, like the kids are crying or they don’t want to do something, so I’m trying to be a mom, but also trying to encourage them to focus on school. It’s emotional, it’s very emotional,” she said.
Many parents are feeling a similar pressure between the new roles they have found themselves in. Saunders says many fellow parents at MSAD are experiencing similar trials, especially with younger children. She says she has developed a good support system with the other parents, leaning on each other during this strange and difficult time.
Not only does school provide education, but it also is a space for students to socialize, create bonds and make friendships. This is especially important for children who communicate via sign language. Saunders is concerned her children are missing out on some of the important social aspects of in-person learning.
“Luckily, I’m a deaf parent so my kids aren’t losing the language so I’m very fortunate for that, but the socialization, the play time, the afterschool activities, the sports, I feel like they are missing out, they aren’t getting that, so that’s hard,” she said.
In the meantime, she said her children have been trying to socialize through Zoom, Facetime and other video phone call services. She said communicating completely via screen calls is hard and just simply isn’t the same as communicating and signing in-person.
For now Saunders and her children are looking forward to the day they can return safely to school.
The Minnesota Commission of Deaf, Deafblind and Hard of Hearing Commission has created a resource center to empower students and families to advocate for the unique needs of every learner who is deaf or hard of hearing. The commission has organized a number of videos addressing the various challenges students who are deaf and hard of hearing might face during the pandemic. The videos are intended to provide guidance for educators and for family members and feature several students sharing their experiences.
“MNCDHH advocates for communication access and equal opportunity with the 20% of Minnesotans who are deaf, deafblind & hard of hearing. Parents have the power to have communication access requirements inserted in their child’s Individualized Education Program to ensure that schools provide communication access catered to their child’s unique needs and preferences in distance and on site learning,” wrote Anna Paulson, director of educational advancement and partnerships at MNCDHH.
Paulson went on to praise southeast Minnesota for its strong programs and staff who support students with hearing loss.
“Truly some of the best in the state,” Paulson wrote.