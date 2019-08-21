OWATONNA — Heading into its third year, Steele Co. Works, with its mission of matching local individuals to jobs in the community, is “starting to really take shape,” said Anisha Zak, workforce entry coordinator, as more students — and their parents — discover it, and more businesses jump on board.
Zak met with 85 new students in the second year, and roughly a third are currently employed locally, she said. In addition, she has nearly 90 businesses “engaged, a big number.”
Zak, who performs one-on-one career counseling for Steele County students ages 16-24, surveyed her charges and businesses at the end of the 2018-2019 academic term to learn “what they need from me,” she said. “We want to be able to track this data.”
Her student surveys revealed that many were unaware of the length and breadth of local employment opportunities, she said. For example, students think of “manufacturing places as just manufacturing, but they also have office jobs,” such as accounting, graphic design, and human resources.
As for businesses, they often weren’t aware that participating in Steele Co. Works is free, she said. “All they need to do is be in contact with me, and tell me the opportunities they have,” which then “gives me a bigger database to share with students.”
This summer, Zak is creating a calendar for businesses so they can be kept up to date on Steele Co. Works events, she said. “They can better prepare themselves.”
She also has broken down the businesses who regularly attend monthly Steele Co. Works meetings into subcommittees, she said. “That’s been really helpful.”
Steele Co. Works already has a plethora of major companies engaged, but, this year, organizers would like to involve more modestly-sized businesses, as well, said Brad Meier, president/CEO of the Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism. “Bigger companies have HR departments” to collaborate with Steele Co. Works, but smaller companies rarely have employees dedicated to initiatives like this, and “we want to make it easier for all companies.”
Zak, in fact, is “taking my show on the road more,” visiting businesses to discuss Steele Co. Works, she said. “The more I can go talk to them, the better.”
Zak will also have a booth at open houses for area schools later this month, she said. “That gives me a chance to meet parents, too.”
While students may be shy about approaching Zak, parents concerned their children don’t have solid post-graduation plans often reach out to her, she said. “Parents are finding me, and that’s a good thing.”
Zak expects a flurry of student requests later this month and into September, she said. “They’re working their summer jobs, but then those end, and they’re looking for full-time” positions.
Zak’s primary focus is high school students not planning to attend a four-year college. Based on survey results, 25% of OHS seniors don’t have plans post-graduation, and Zak is thrilled with the support she’s received from local school administrators, including getting a highly visible office inside OHS.
“They have set me up in there just perfectly,” she said. Kory Kath, who took over as OHS principal earlier this summer, “is on board and excited to go for this.”
Kath has already offered “lots of good input,” Meier said. OHS is going to utilize information from Steele Co. Works “effectively in the classroom, and that’s exactly what we want to happen.”
Today’s OHS graduates will “have ongoing learning,” whether at college or in jobs, so high schools must prepare them, Kath said. When he started in the profession, “the measure of students” was if they went on to four-year degrees, but “the pendulum has swung” toward making sure students are ready for “whatever their next step,” so Kath’s mission is not to prepare students for “something,” but to ready them for “anything.”
The Steele Co. Works magazine will also feature stories from and photos of local students currently working locally, Meier said. That lends “even more credibility to businesses” and Steele Co. Works, which is a partnership with the Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism, Owatonna Workforce Development, Inc., United Way of Steele County, and high schools in the county to connect local youth with job opportunities.
This year, Steele Co. Works hopes to connect with more alumni of local high schools who have gone away for college, as well, Zak said. “We want them to come back and work here.”
Meier is concentrating on this group of individuals, as workers are “more likely to be attracted if they already have some affiliation with your town,” he said. “There’s often an inclination to come back” to the hometown, and “we want to make sure we are top of mind.”
“The economy is hot” right now, so “the opportunities are huge to live and work in Owatonna,” Meier said. However, “there are many, many more jobs available than people” to fill them, which presents “a challenge for our companies.”
While many of those jobs are “entry level,” there are “lots of skilled jobs open, too,” he said. To say local employers are “hungry” for workers is “almost an understatement.”
Zak and Steele Co. Works will continue to provide chances for students to experience work in fields they’re attracted to, because, even if they discover that job isn’t what they really want to do, “that’s a win for us, too,” Meier said. “We don’t want them going down all these wrong paths even later in the game.”
Numerous students Zak assisted are currently working in jobs they didn’t consider on their own, Zak said. “They tried it, liked it, and stayed.”
For example, a handful of students never mentioned Federated Insurance to Zak until she raised the possibility, and those individuals are now ensconced in that corporate culture, she said. “They couldn’t be more proud to be part of Federated.”
“Kids are coming to work with us during the school year and getting a job after that,” said Julie Rethemeier, director of public affairs and advertising at Federated. “We look to our schools for our talent pool.”
In addition to taking students into businesses, like during Made in Owatonna days, companies regularly visit OHS, Zak said. Students and businesses were also spotlighted in May with the inaugural Steele Co. Works signing day.
Signing Day will no doubt return again, as it presented “everything we’re trying to do visually, on the stage,” Meier said. “This is what we do, right here.”