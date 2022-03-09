The West Hills Tennis and Fitness Center in Owatonna may have closed its doors, but that doesn't mean that the fitness equipment hasn’t been put to good use.
Weights, treadmills and more were moved to the local fire and police departments in Owatonna to supplement their existing equipment and enhance the existing employee wellness programs.
Ryan Seykora, a firefighter with the Owatonna Fire Department, said he sat on a committee where there were discussions around the city developing a wellness center for its employees at the West Hills building following the decision not to reopen the center for general public use in summer 2020.
After deciding what equipment was to remain inside the center for employee use, they started to discuss what would happen with the remaining equipment. It was clear the city wanted to keep this equipment within an existing city entity, and it was just a matter of moving the equipment onto the second floor of the fire department.
“It's a great enhancement to our existing fitness center,” Seykora said. “Since it was already city property, it didn’t cost us anything to add it to the fitness area upstairs.”
Prior to the addition of the new equipment, Seykora said few of the department members utilized the existing space and were often achieving their fitness goals elsewhere. He and others have hopes the added equipment will be a good selling point and garner more attention and use for current and future firefighters in addition to the resident program.
A treadmill, full set of dumbbells and other cardio and weight machines were brought to the OFD, and a few pieces of cardio equipment were brought to the Owatonna Police Department.
The remaining equipment that was not moved or sold remain on the second floor of the building that is for city employee use as part of the city’s wellness program, according to City Communications Manager Owatonna Deanna Sheely.
"City staff is in the process of evaluating its buildings, including the West Hills facility and the area formerly used as a fitness center," Sheely said. "This evaluation will be completed in 2022 and used to develop a plan for utilization of the West Hills building."
In 2020, after COVID-19 forced the fitness center to close, the city made the decision to not reopen to the public to avoid competing with local businesses who provide these services. At the time the center was added to the West Hills complex, the community had a need for it, but as time went on, private businesses came into the community which were able to serve the fitness needs of the community better.
Troy Klecker, the city’s community development director, said when the time came for the space to be reopened, they realized it would take a lot to get it up and running again from a staffing standpoint, which also led to the decision to close the doors to the public.
In Sept. 2020, the Owatonna City Council decided to approve the Owatonna Wrestling Association to utilize the gymnasium and weight room area for practice, camps and clinics for the upcoming year due to obstacles the group faced with social distancing guidelines due to COVID-19. The hope at the time was for more partnerships with local organizations to potentially utilize the space until a permanent decision is made.
The building continues to be used for swimming lessons, room rentals for wrestling, basketball and other programming, and activities through the Owatonna Parks and Recreation department.