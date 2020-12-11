The Steele County Board has closed its meetings to in-person attendance by the public due to the increase in COVID-19 cases, but residents can still participate remotely.
The board on Tuesday approved the suspension of in-person attendance at its meetings beginning the following day until further notice. The board decided to leave the return to in-person attendance open ended so that they don’t have to continue to extend if the case count calls for that.
Commissioner Jim Abbe said he was in favor of the action as long as the board can meet the public’s needs in accessing the meetings. Commissioner James Brady agreed, saying residents can contact him anytime.
“I don’t want the public to think that we’re in any way trying to hide from them. That’s not what we’re trying to do,” Brady said.
Anyone wanting to watch a Steele County Board meeting can livestream it on Steele County’s Facebook page or at owatonnalive.com.
Anyone who wants to have a public comment read at a regular county board meeting can email their comment to scott.golberg@co.steele.mn.us by 1 p.m. on the day of the meeting. The person’s name, address and phone number should be included in the comment.
Anyone wanting to virtually attend the meeting via phone or video conference can go to the Steele County’s website calendar at www.co.steele.mn.us and sign up for access by opening the specific calendar event, select the “signup form” at the bottom of the calendar pop-up form. Complete the requested information and include the request for video or telephone access in the comment field to receive the link and passkey.
County officials have also updated with the latest guidance the reopening plan for county facilities that it created in May. The plan is updated as Gov. Tim Walz issues executive orders changing what is open, County Administrator Scott Golberg said.
“We’re on the fourth edition of the original plan adopted in May,” he told the commissioners.