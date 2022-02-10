What would you do if you were the boss for a day? For a several high school students, they recently had that exact opportunity by stepping into the roles of some of the only bosses they've known to date.
Through the “Grow Your Own” education program, a part of the Intro to Education class, Owatonna High School students were able to get a glimpse into the many roles and responsibilities of educators by giving them firsthand experience in an elementary classroom.
Students who enroll in the program are also able to earn college credit from Minnesota State University, Mankato if they are eligible.
“It's a great opportunity for high school students to get a deeper sense of whether education is a career path they want to pursue in college,” said Katie Coudron, class instructor.
The program offered through Owatonna schools is part of a “Grow Your Own” grant through the Minnesota Department of Education. According to the MDE, these programs are partnerships between educator preparation programs and different school districts to recruit and prepare those interested to enter a career in teaching in their communities. The program places an emphasis on increasing the diversity of educators in the classroom to benefit all students.
Dakota Kath is one student who’s always had a dream to become a teacher, but was unsure which subject he wanted to pursue. Early in his high school career during his freshman year, Kath realized Spanish was his strongest subject, but it wasn’t until the following year he learned about the Intro to Education class.
“I had no idea that someone only a year older than me was capable of teaching the class,” Kath said. “So, knowing my combined interests of Spanish and teaching, and knowing that I could teach other high schoolers, I was quickly able to see myself taking the course in the future.”
Now that he is a senior, Kath had the opportunity to teach Spanish 1 at the Owatonna High School. He taught a class of not only freshmen, but all the way up to his fellow seniors. For his day of teaching, Kath created activities and lesson plans for the day and made observations along the way which he said were “phenomenal and worthwhile." Throughout the course he learned about effective teaching practices, the history of education and equity. One thing he reported enjoying was learning about the diverse roles of educators in schools.
“I learned more from the class than I would ever have expected. It's very rare that I enjoy a course as much as I enjoyed this one,” Kath said. “I was able to experience the reason teachers enter the profession firsthand; I got to experience that feeling of making a difference in students' lives. The course made me a more educated person.”
Following the course, Kath said he was able to write a 20-page paper overviewing everything he learned.
“I still didn’t feel that I said everything I wanted to say in the paper,” Kath said. “The content is spectacular, and I would strongly recommend it to anyone with even the smallest interest in education.”
Nyagam Wal is another student who taught in Brandi Vieths class at Lincoln Elementary in January. She said she’d been thinking about a career as an educator for a few years, but participating in the classroom and being able to put on a teacher’s hat so to speak solidified that dream for her.
According to Veiths, the children in her class enjoyed having lessons taught by Wal, and on her last day of being a student teacher she brought gifts for the students.