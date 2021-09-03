The Tigers are ready to induct their third slate of members to the Medford High School Hall of Fame, but the pandemic has thrown a curve ball that has taken out yet another local event.
On Wednesday, the Hall of Fame Committee made the difficult decision to push back the 2021 Hall of Fame induction ceremony by a full year. Kevin Werk, athletic director for Medford Public Schools, said the decision was made because of the ongoing issues surrounding COVID-19.
“We have a little bit of an older crowd that would be coming, but a lot of it was concern with bringing in people from outside the area,” said Werk. “We also know a few people were probably deciding not to come because [of COVID-19], so we think it is better to wait until things start to turn around.”
The ceremony, which was originally scheduled for Oct. 16 of this year, has been pushed back to Oct. 8, 2022. It will still be held at the Owatonna VFW.
Because the committee inducts classes every other year, Werk said they felt they “got lucky” with 2020 being an off year for them. Though they will be inducting the 2021 class next year, the plan is still immediately turn around and begin the process again for the 2023 class.
“We will start the nomination process right away with a deadline around the end of January and then meet in February to start going through it all and voting,” said Werk. “Hopefully things will be better next year and we don’t have to worry about COVID anymore.”
Werk said the nomination pool is currently sitting around 35 names or teams, but that they usually see an uptick immediately following one of their banquets.
2021 Medford Hall of Fame
One team and four individuals will join Medford Hall of Fame: Pat Heger, Zach Keller, Becky Noble, Jan Svenby and the 1981 football team.
Heger is a retired teacher who first came to the Medford schools in 1969. According to Werk, she is responsible for starting most all of the female athletic programs in the district. She is currently the junior varsity coach for girls basketball.
Keller will be the youngest member of the Hall of Fame, said Werk. Keller graduated from Medford High School in 2010 as an all-state wrestler and Triple A Award recipient. He went on to Drake University on an academic scholarship.
Noble graduated from Medford in 1997 and has gone on to become a world champion in para trap shooting.
Svenby was someone Werk said was a “super fan” of all things Medford sports who would show up at every game and cheer on both the athletes and coaching staff. Having died in 2018, Svenby will be inducted posthumously.
The 1981 football team was the first Tiger team to when a state championship. Werk said that not only did the team take the state title, but they also had an undefeated season.
The 2021 Hall of Fame class will be joining the ranks of Bruce Davis, Ron and Pam Elzen, Judy Slarks, Chuck Wobbrock, and the 1962 boys basketball team from the 2019 class as well as Carmen (Kuntz) Bonde, John Gross, Leah (Steinbauer) Kaplan, Terry Keller, Mitch Kuhlman, Carrie (Redman) Robb, Jerry Roberts, Jim Slifka, Kevin Steinbauer, and Orville Young of the inaugural 2017 class.