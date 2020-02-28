OWATONNA — After nearly three years in high schools across Steele County, Workforce Coordinator Anisha Zak said she’s been seeing both the number of students and the amount of area businesses participating in the SteeleCoWorks program grow.
Having started out with only 10 companies on board, Zak said that now there are roughly 100 area employers who are engaged with the work of showing students employment opportunities in Steele County and offering bridges like internships and job shadows.
“This is my favorite statistic because the more engagement I get on the employer side of things, the easier it is for me on the student side of things,” said Zak, noting that at the beginning there was a concern about trying to find placements for area teens who were hoping to join the workforce or explore local careers.
Zak now rotates between Blooming Prairie, Medford and Owatonna high schools, as well as the Alternative Learning Center. Employed through a partnership between the Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism, United Way of Steele County and Workforce Development, Inc., Zak currently meets with 54 students on a monthly basis and has 22 others on a waiting list.
“Those 22 on the waitlist came from a survey. The entire senior class was surveyed on their plans for after graduation, and if anybody picked ‘enter the workforce’ or ‘unsure,’ I was given their name on a list,” she explained.
Continuing to work with alumni
As the joint SteeleCoWorks initiative has continued to grow, Zak noted that a new focus has been working with young adults who have already graduated but may still need career or college guidance. To this end, she’s able to meet with anyone ages 16 to 24 and is currently working on promoting summer opportunities for students returning home to Steele County on break from college.
“That’s a whole other population of students that I can work with, and it’s a way for me to work with businesses and say, ‘This is another way we can retain students in our community,’” said Zak. “That’s something new and really exciting.”
In terms of getting the word out to college students, she noted that social media will be one of her primary approaches in trying to promote the summer internships and opportunities. Year-round, she added that she’s able to also work with young adults who have tried a path but are now second-guessing or need help making a transition to something else.
“If there are people like that in the area who tried a plan and it didn’t work out, they can work with me. I can meet them anywhere out in the community,” she explained. “I’m not employed by a high school, I can serve the years that might need it the most.”
Chamber president Brad Meier added that recent high school graduates have also been interacting more with Zak because they know her after the workforce coordinator’s almost three years in the schools.
“That’s one of the things where we wouldn’t have known early on how it would work, but it’s been good to see the alumni from 2018 and 2019 that have had some interaction with Anisha and are now maybe in a spot where they need more help,” said Meier. “She’s hearing from those students and is able to help them and that is exactly what we want … That’s become a bigger part of her portfolio of students than it was when she first started.”
Introducing an online portal
Another new tool Zak has been helping roll out in the community is an online portal called FutureForward. The social media-like platform was launched over the summer by Southeast Service Cooperative, a Rochester-based nonprofit providing services for school districts and other public agencies across southern Minnesota, in partnership with the Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce and Workforce Development, Inc. This latter organization also helps run SteeleCoWorks.
As businesses, students, district staff and schools create profiles, they can interact over the platform to share opportunities, book classroom speaking events and connect in similar ways. The cost for a school to use the service ranges from just over $700 to roughly $3,500 annually based on enrollment. A building housing 1,500 students would pay around $1,700, according to FutureForward’s website. It’s free for employers to join.
Meier noted that the Owatonna Public Schools are engaged with the project. He added that FutureForward isn’t a job board, but a way to help continue to make the connections between students and businesses that Zak also facilitates in her role as workforce coordinator.
“We want to make sure that we continue to provide as many opportunities to as many businesses and students as we can,” said Meier. “We know one person can do so much, but if there is a way technology can help us make some of those connections, that can help the work we’re doing.”
Looking ahead
Both Meier and Zak noted that any business interested in connecting with SteeleCoWorks is welcome to attend the program’s quarterly meetings or join its mailing list. There’s no cost for employers to become involved in the local partnership, which also hosts job fairs and “Made In Owatonna” career exploration days.
Most recently, Zak said 70 students from across Steele County signed up for a healthcare-focused Made In Owatonna Day earlier this month, where they spent time visiting healthcare facilities and hearing from surgeons, dentists, emergency medical technicians and other professionals in the field.
When it comes to her monthly meetings with the students she works with, Zak said teens initially came to her primarily through referrals from other staff members. Now, after almost three years, she noted that many more recognize her and understand her role, often seeking her out on their own. For those looking to get placed into jobs locally, Zak noted that some of the largest barriers are having the necessary forms of identification and reliable transportation.
“They might have one form of identification, but they don’t have two and maybe to get two they have to drive somewhere. If they need to go to the social security office, that’s in Austin,” explained Zak.
With funding from the United Way of Steele County, Zak added that she’s been able to give students tokens for the SMART bus to help them get to interviews and through their first couple weeks on the jobs. Then, after they’ve gotten a paycheck or two, she said they’re able to buy their own punch cards.
A tradition for SteeleCoWorks started last year is a career signing day, which is coming up again this spring on May 20. High school students choosing to go into the workforce after graduation will gather together and sign letters of intent.
“My goal is to have the students connected with their businesses, have applied and have the job offer out there,” said Zak. “Then they won’t start actually working until after graduation day in June.”
Of her current 54 students, Zak noted that 15 are planning to wait until after graduation to start working because of scheduling conflicts with either school or extracurricular activities. Of those 15, she added that 11 have said they would like manufacturing jobs.
Also coming up before the end of the school year, Steele Co. Works will be hosting a spring job fair April 22. With 40 spots available in total for employers, Zak encouraged anyone who is interested in participating to reach out. She can be contacted via email at AZAK@wdimn.org.