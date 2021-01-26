After a long, drawn out ordeal over the ins and outs of the reconstruction project for Medford’s Main Street, the city council has officially taken the next step in the process.
During a special meeting Monday at the Medford Muni, the city council unanimously approved a resolution to order the improvement and preparation of plans for the reconstruction of Main Street from Second Avenue Northwest to Fifth Avenue Southeast. The project will improve the street, water, storm and sanitary sewer, pedestrian facilities and other associated improvements.
Prior to the end of the year, Councilor Chad Langeslag formed a group with the newly elected city councilors and both the city and county engineers in order to keep the process moving forward on the project. Newly elected Mayor Danny Thomas made it a priority to tackle some of the bigger issues revolving around what had become a highly contested project in town, including a continuous left-turn lane and sidewalks.
With the plan presented during the special meeting on Monday, the council is moving forward with a six-foot sidewalk and three-foot boulevard, a parking lane on each side of the street, two driving lanes, and for the striping to remain as is with the understanding it will be evaluated every five years. Thomas said the Steele County Board informed the city if they presented a plan that did not include a left-turn lane that the two entities would come together to have further discussion.
County involvement is paramount in the project, as Main Street is also County State Aid Highway 45. Because of this, the county will fund 75% of all CSAH-eligible components of the project. Joe Duncan with Bolton & Menk, the project engineer, said this will largely be all the surface elements of the project.
Along with the ordering of the plans, the council also included that the size of the piping for the water main that needs repair will remain yet to be determined as a feasibility report is still be conducted. The report will help determine if an eight-inch or 10-inch pipe is necessary for the project. Light poles along the street are also still negotiable as the city is waiting to meet with Steele Waseca Co-op Electric to get an estimate for the project.
With the adjustments currently in place, the new project estimate totals $2.1 million. This is down from the original $2.7 estimate that was first presented in 2019. Estimated assessments for Main Street property owners have also decreased. John Anhorn, owner of Anhorn’s Gas & Tire and multiple properties along Main Street, said his assessments have gone down by nearly $20,000.
“I’m kind of the heavy hitter in this project with a business and multiple houses on Main Street,” Anhorn said during the public hearing portion of the special meeting. “I would like to be able to afford to continue to be on Main Street, so I just ask that we keep the scope as tight as we can. That might mean we just do what we need, not necessarily all that we want.”
The timeline moving forward will include a two to three month design period, which includes getting county and State-Aid approval. There will then be a four-week advertisement and bidding period, with the earliest possibility for a bid to be awarded scheduled for May. Duncan said if everything continues to remain on schedule, construction will begin in the summer and be completed in October.