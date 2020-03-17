In one of its final acts before taking a month-long pause in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Minnesota Senate approved legislation late Monday night that woill pave the way for the state to complete the Highway 14 expansion from Nicollet to New Ulm, the final phase of a long-awaited project.
On Tuesday, Gov. Tim Walz followed suit and signed the legislative measure that will clear the path for the final expansion of Highway 14, the road he considers “the deadliest highway in the state.”
This comes less than three weeks after Walz, joined by a number of local legislators, mayors, commissioners, and advocates, announced during a press conference at the Nicollet Fire Department hall a plan to fund the four-lane expansion. At that time, the Minnesota Department of Transportation intended to use a federal loan for $39 million as the foundation in paying for the estimated $92.7 million project that would expand the 12-mile stretch of highway between New Ulm and Nicollet. Nicollet County also committed to a $3.5 million contribution to the project at that time, and MnDOT committed to using transportation funds to pay for the remainder of the cost.
The bill that was signed allows MnDOT to secure a Transportation Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act loan through the federal Department of Transportation for the final portion of the project. The loan will be administered by the Rural Project Initiative and the Build America Bureau. The loan will be repaid using overweight vehicle fees, which are currently places in the state treasury and then credited to the Trunk Highway Fund. This loan will only be accessible to fund the Highway 14 expansion project.
“I am happy that the full Senate made this dangerous and deadly highway as high a priority as I have, especially when there are so many other issues that are getting put on the backburner for a little while,” said Sen. John Jasinski, R-Faribault, who has been credited by many as the leading force behind finishing the expansion of Highway 14. “I came to the Legislature determined to secure funding for the east end of Highway 14 between Owatonna and Dodge Center. We delivered that funding two years ago, and now we have a strong bipartisan agreement to leverage funds in order to accomplish the west end expansion. It is an exciting day for southern Minnesota.”
Jasinski’s district includes most of Steele County.
State legislators first secured funding for the 13-mile expansion of Highway 14 between Owatonna and Dodge Center in May 2018. After an additional year of preparations and finalizing of bids and contracts, a groundbreaking of the much anticipated project was held in Claremont in November 2019. The project comes with a price tag of nearly $108 million.
The time frame for the final leg of the project on the west end of the highway is dependent on the state’s deliverance of proof and source of payment to the federal government. Once Minnesota’s credit is approved, the U.S. Department of Transportation will invite MnDOT to formally submit applications for review. MnDOT expects that construction could begin as early as fall of 2021 with an expected completion date of late 2023.
“This legislation represents the final major piece in an effort that has lasted more than 60 years,” said Karen Foreman, the president of the U.S. Highway 14 Partnership and a member of the Mankato City Council. “Expanding Highway 14 to four lanes all the way from New Ulm to Rochester will undoubtedly save lives and stimulate our regional economy. Every time we have expanded a segment of Highway 14, economic growth along the corridor has followed. This stretch will be no different.”
Since the announcement of the Highway 14 east end expansion, millions of dollars’ worth of capital investment projects have been approved in Owatonna. Some of the projects will bring big production companies to the city, including Costco, Minimizer, and Rise Modular.
“There are many people have worked tirelessly in support of these efforts,” Foreman said. “I want to express my sincere gratitude to Gov. Walz, MnDOT Commissioner Margaret Anderson Kelliher, and MnDOT staff for seeking out solutions to finally complete Highway 14. And thank you to our area legislators both past and present who fought long and hard for Highway 14 expansion.”
“I also want to thank the countless local residents and elected officials who for decades have continued to voice your support for Highway 14,” she continued. “We couldn’t have done this without your unwavering support and dedication.”