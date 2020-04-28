She’s experienced banking out of a trailer, worked at one of the first Minnesota banks stationed inside a mall and stayed up all night during the Y2K scare to make sure the bank systems didn’t crash. But that doesn’t banking during COVID-19 any less unusual.
“It’s a different weird,” said Roxy Arndt with a laugh. “But it’s weird.”
Arndt first started her career as in the world of banking in 1974. And now, 46 years later, she is set to retire. As Arndt looks back on her long, lustrous career as a banker – starting as a switchboard operating and ending as a vice president – she couldn’t be happier to end it as one of the founding employees of Community Bank Owatonna.
“I’ve always enjoyed the community banking world,” Arndt said. “It just kind of fits me.”
When Arndt first ventured out as one of three bankers who founded Community Bank Owatonna, they first opened up shop in a trailer alongside where bank now stands on Bridge Street. Arndt, who wraps up her career Wednesday, was stationed right in between her coworkers, making her the first face that customers saw as they came through the door.
Though her job ended up being more behind the scenes, co-worker of 25 years and executive vice president Steve Grams says that everyone knows Arndt and looks for her face still when they walk in to the bank, including the rest of the Community Bank staff.
“Any organization has someone behind the scenes who is always looking out for them and checking their work. It’s sort of become a thing to say, what would Roxy think?” Grams said. “A lot of my success is because of her.”
President Tim Kluender agrees Arndt’s irreplaceable and noted that retirements like hers are always bittersweet.
“It makes you feel torn because you’re so excited and happy for this person, but you also know the loss for your organization it will have to see them go and that it will be felt by the customers,” Kluender said. “Roxy is a joy to work with and just overall a great person. We’re a small shop and tight-knit as it is, so we will definitely notice her absence.”
Though the COVID-19 pandemic has certainly changed the day-to-day operations at Community Bank Owatonna, closing their lobby to the public, Arndt said that the pandemic had nothing to do with her decision to retire. Having first made the announcement to her co-workers in January, she said that the time just happened to line up.
“I think everyone knows when the time is right and when there are other things you want to do in life,” Arndt said. “Now is as good a time as any to move in a different direction.”
Arndt admits that the bank feels like her baby, and that she will most certainly be popping in from time to time to “check up” on her coworkers, she is positive that it’s time to retire.
“I’ll be just fine,” she said with a twinkle in her eye. “All I want now is a really phenomenal flower garden.”
Community Bank Owatonna plans to have an open house-style celebration for Arndt’s retirement following the end of the shutdowns due to COVID-19.