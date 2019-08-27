OWATONNA — Summer is ending and school is set to begin, which means it’s time for the roads of southern Minnesota to roar with thunder for the 8th annual Jacob’s Run.
The annual motorcycle ride will be held on Saturday, Sept. 7, in honor of Jacob Sikel, the 15-year-old Claremont boy who took his own life in July 2012.
Following Jacob’s death, friends of his father, Robert Sikel, helped organize the inaugural motorcycle run in under two months. Since then, Jacob’s parents and family friends have completed training on suicide awareness and have begun speaking in schools, communities, churches, and getting the word out that “it’s OK to ask for help” as a part of the Open Arms Yellow Ribbon Suicide Prevention Program.
Robert Sikel, the head organizer for the run and main contact for the Open Arms Yellow Ribbon Program, believes that having the run right as school is starting is truly kismet.
“I think having the ride at this time of year just really helps get people thinking,” Sikel explained. “A lot of kids want to start their year off getting involved in different things, so every year we hope they will see this and invite us in.”
Sikel said that he finds it unfortunate that schools typically invite the program in to speak to students and faculty after the community has already experienced a suicide or suicide attempt.
“Everything that I do is for the same reason with the goal of zero suicides,” Sikel said. “We know that’s not an obtainable goal, but we think it’s a really good one all the same.”
He is hopeful that as the annual run continues to grow, as well as the awareness for their program, that they will be able to do more preventative work with schools and other organizations.
“When people see a big group of bikers, it’s almost always for some type of charity,” Sikel said. “When we stop at the bars along the ride, locals in there will ask us what we’re doing and what it’s all for. Our goal to is hand them a bracelet and let them know it’s OK to ask for help.”
According to Sikel, the annual Jacob’s Run is about raising money for scholarships given out by the program, educating the public about suicide prevention and awareness, and creating support networks that save lives. In 2018, 125 motorcycles and 10 cars turned out to the event, a number that Sikel is hoping to top next weekend.
“We have about 75 people pre-registered already, which is about average for us right now,” he explained.
For the first time, pre-registration was moved to online, which can be located on the Annual Jacob’s Run Facebook page. Pre-registration will be cut off on Friday, Aug. 30, to allow the organization to order the t-shirts in time for the event.
Also new to the run this year, the riders will be making a pit stop at the Indian Island Winery in Janesville. While Sikel said this is partially to appeal to the women on the ride, he joked that there will be something for everybody there.
“The winery is super excited to have us,” Sikel said. “At first when they told them we were going to bring 100-some bikers to their place I think they paused, but then we told them it was for suicide prevention and that always kind of changes people’s ideas.”
Other stops for the run will include J&H Liquor in Blooming Prairie, Johnny M’s Tavern in Delavan, and TB3’S Bar and Grill in Freeborn. The run will begin and end at the Owatonna VFW Post 3723, which Sikel said has supported the Open Arms Yellow Ribbon Program since day one by providing a space for them to hold their meetings. Raffle items will be set up at the VFW all day, with drawings done throughout the ride.
As always, though, the day will truly be about Jacob.
“I already had a dream about the day and Jacob’s told me it will be warm,” Sikel said with a grin.
During the ride every year, Sikel said it has always been a little emotional for him, specifically when he takes in the amount of support and love he has seen throughout the years.
“I couldn’t do any of this without all the help we get,” Sikel said in reference to all the people who help him map the route, block traffic, and assist with the raffle. “Without this group of guys and gals, we wouldn’t be able to put on a ride this big.”
The 8th annual Jacob’s Run will take place on Saturday, Sept. 7, at the Owatonna VFW. Registrations and sign-in will start at 8 a.m. with kickstands up at 10:30 a.m. Motorcycles will be $25 for a single rider and $30 for double. Cars are $25 with $5 per passenger. Extra t-shirts will be available on the day of the event for purchase. Lunch will be available for purchase along the route and a meal will be included at the end of the ride at the VFW. Proceeds fund the Open Arms Yellow Ribbon Suicide Prevention Program school presentations and scholarships of $500 to area students in Jacob’s honor.
Sponsors for this year’s Jacob’s Run include FoamCraft Packaging Inc., J&H Liquor, Streamline, Mobile Diesel Repair LLC, Viracon, OTown Online Auctions, Chrest Kennels, John and Erin Villwock Farms, Kappy’s Collision Center, IFACS, Farmer’s Insurance, Southside Speedshop, and Dave Zylstra in memory of his daughter Taylor.