Bocce ball is the new bowling, at least for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Minnesota.
The annual Bowl for Kids’ Sake fundraiser, typically held in March, was postponed to September this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. But with health and safety guidelines continuing to discourage large indoor gatherings, BBBS decided to take a new approach.
“We’ve had to cancel multiple fundraisers, so wanted to make sure this one happened,” said Andrew Carlson, marketing and development coordinator for BBBS of Southern Minnesota.
The revised fundraiser, Bocce for Kids’ Sake, runs from 4 to 7 p.m. Sept. 16 through 18 in Faribault’s North Alexander Park. The Owatonna-based event is 4 to 7 p.m. Sept. 21 through 25 and 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 26 in the West Hills Complex.
Bocce for Kids’ Sake is a celebration of those who raised funds for BBBS of Southern Minnesota, but community members are welcome to participate on a team by contacting the organization or registering online at bbbsofsouthernmn.org/bocce2020. Donations are being accepted up until the day of the events.
Whether the fundraiser involves bocce ball or bowling, the annual effort supports BBBS matches with initiatives in child safety, and college and/or career readiness. Funding also supports the organization in matching youth with mentors. In the four-county service area, Carlson said over 250 youth/Littles are on the waiting list; 70 are in Faribault and over 100 in Owatonna.
The goal for this year, based on what Bowling for Kids’ Sake typically raises, is $80,000. As of Wednesday, the organization has raised $15,716 for the cause.
Businesses typically sponsor the large fundraisers in Faribault and Owatonna, and many businesses also host teams. While Faribault and Owatonna school districts are usually involved in the event as well, Carlson said this year “they have so much on their plate already.” Some teams already began fundraising in March, when the event normally kicks off.
Gayle Naygel of State Bank of Faribault serves on the BBBS Board and organized a team composed of Relay for Life Committee members. While she hasn’t served as a Big in the past, she said her children have participated as mentors, and she plans to do the same in the future. In the meantime, she’s collecting donations at State Bank of Faribault to pass along to BBBS.
“Big Brothers Big Sisters is just such an important organization, and of course this year has caused funding to be lower than we have hoped,” Naygel said. “So it will be a fun change this year to do bocce ball instead of bowling.”
Big and Little
BBBS of Southern Minnesota matches youth with student or adult mentors in Dodge, Rice, Steele and Waseca counties.
“Last year we served 803 children, and that’s across the four-county area,” Carlson said. “This year we’re on track to meet our goal for children served.”
As far as matches go, Carlson said BBBS of Southern Minnesota supports around 300 community-based matches, in which youth are paired with community members. The count for school-site matches, which shifted to a virtual format after schools closed in the spring, is around 500.
At the beginning of the pandemic, Big and Little interactions took place mostly via online chats. BBBS also sent out activity kits and hosted online classes in yoga and origami as well as an online scavenger hunt. More recently, matches have been meeting outdoors in person without engaging in large group activities.
“It’s been really fun to see and hear stories of families staying home, but their Big gets to be part of their quarantine,” Carlson said.
While BBBS of Southern Minnesota creates community-based matches year round, the school site mentoring program typically starts in the fall. To search for upcoming virtual information sessions for potential Bigs, visit bbbsofsouthernmn.org/infosessions.