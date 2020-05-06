An updated Owatonna Public Schools website went live late Tuesday morning, hosted on a new platform and with a layout that administrators hope will make it easier to navigate from both computers and mobile devices.
After discussions about a new site began in October, the district sent out a survey to gather feedback from families, students and community members on what they liked about the existing site and what they hoped to see come out of a redesign.
When it came to what people visited the website for, the district's Director of Technology and Innovation Mike Halverson said three key areas emerged from the roughly 1,000 responses. People were most often looking for information on high school activities, lunch menus and employment opportunities within the district.
On the new home page, “Careers” and “Calendars” tabs are featured prominently along the top, with a “Menus” icon located just below. Another significant change is the “Our Schools” page, which now brings visitors to a list of all buildings — complete with hours of operation and relevant phone numbers.
Noting that over 80% of website traffic comes from mobile devices, namely smart phones, Halverson added that it was important to have a layout that could translate better to the smaller screen. In doing the redesign, the district also switched to a different website provider, moving from rSchoolToday to Finalsite.
The latter had a variety of themes to choose from, and it was up to staff to select a theme and place information within it. With the change in companies, Halverson estimated the district will spend around $500 less per year for the domain.
Technology specialist Kelly Johnson, who helped lead the redesign, said she hoped the new layout would make information more accessible and possibly lessen the number of calls to building secretaries.
“There’s a lot of information that they are getting calls for on a daily basis,” she added. “Those were really important things for us to have in an easy-to-find location — the simple questions that they get every day, ‘What are the school hours?’ or ‘How do I put money in my student’s lunch account?’”
Building secretaries and department heads also worked closely with the technology department on the new website — taking information from the old version, cleaning and updating it to be put back into the redesign. Johnson added that a lot of information which pertains only to staff members was removed and put into a separate Google site, linked on the new website and accessible only by educators.
“Where we may have had some out-of-date information in the past, everything was cleaned up and gone through — this isn’t a conversion from one site to a new site, you rebuild,” said Halverson. “All of our pages are completely rebuilt to look the way they are now.”
The new site went live Tuesday morning, starting at about 9 a.m. and becoming visible to most users around 11 a.m. Although the district now has a new domain name, www.isd761.org, users who go to the old domain will be automatically redirected. Even on launch day, Halverson said traffic looked pretty typical.
“We’ve let our staff and students know, but our families and community members are finding out as they’re logging in,” he added.
Going forward, Johnson said building secretaries and department heads have been trained on how to create new content and will be doing the bulk of the work maintaining the website from here on out.
“It goes into their hands now, and we’re here to support them if they need us,” she added. “It’s the district site for all those departments and all those buildings to do what they want and what they need to do with it."