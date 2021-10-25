Owatonna businesses are offering discounts to kids in red bracelets this week.
Steele County Safe and Drug Free Coalition’s mission for Red Ribbon Week is to get involved with activities at the Owatonna Middle School and High School and within the community to raise awareness, provide resources and educate people on drug prevention.
This year, students at the middle and high school were given red bracelets that read “Drug free looks like me” in celebration of Red Ribbon Week, which began Monday and will continue until Sunday.
The National Red Ribbon Campaign is the longest and oldest running drug prevention campaign in the United States. Steele County adopted the program around 2009, when the Steele County Safe and Drug Free Coalition started up.
Mackenzie Snow, program coordinator for the Steele County Safe and Drug Free Coalition said the most important thing parents, friends, families and teachers can do to keep kids drug free is simply to provide a safe space to talk.
“It’s easy to be angry if you learn your child has used,” Snow said. “It’s important to put the anger aside and talk about what is leading them to turn to using drugs or alcohol or vaping. Sometimes we need to dig deeper and find out why and make sure kids feel like it's a safe space to talk and not be judged.”
With frequent glorification of drinking and drug use happening in media and movies and television shows that kids often consume, some children may want to experiment, or they may believe that vaping is a healthier alternative to cigarettes. Snow says for the most part, she believes programs like the ones she runs are helping to educate kids on the dangers of all types of drugs, including vaping.
According to Snow, a 2019 student survey about drug use showed that many of them are saying "No" and choosing not to use or experiment with drugs.
Snow admits that, during the pandemic, there was a slight uptick in these numbers, which she believes have been influenced by widespread mental health struggles throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. It seems that a lot of youth and adults may have been turning to alcohol, nicotine or other drugs as a coping mechanism.
This is why Snow stresses the importance of talking with your kids and creating a safe space for opening up these types of conversations.
“Parents or mentors sharing their own experiences with drugs and alcohol can be very powerful for young people struggling with their mental health who may look to these substances as a coping mechanism,” Snow said. ”It’s important to keep them educated so they think twice about experimenting.”
Nicole Grams, program coordinator for the Steele-Waseca Drug Court says that within her programs, she too had noticed a change during the pandemic.
“[The pandemic] certainly heightened isolation and mental health issues,” Grams said. “We saw a disconnect with people being served and they really struggled when the traditional in-person group meetings went virtual.”
In response to the practices during Red Ribbon Week, Grams said early intervention and prevention is key. Within the programs offered through Steele-Waseca Drug Court, Grams said current and former participants in the programs will speak at events and schools, which is liberating for the person in recovery, and kids seem to respond well to stories of those with first-hand experience in substance abuse.