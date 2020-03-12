BLOOMING PRAIRIE — After a review by the State Historic Preservation Office, a Blooming Prairie building hollowed out by a Jan. 28 electrical fire has been deemed no longer contributing to the surrounding historic district.
This will allow property owners of both The Bakery building and its neighbor to the west, which housed Sportstitch, Inc. and was not under review by the preservation office, to proceed with reviewing bids for demolition and moving forward with a planned tear-down of both structures.
The Bakery was housed in what the preservation office referred to as the historic First National Bank building, located at 345 Main Street E., in the heart of the town’s two-block Blooming Prairie Commercial Historic District. The area was approved for inclusion on the National Register of Historic Places back in 1994.
Following the fire, City Administrator Andrew Langholz said he reached out to the preservation office along with other government agencies to determine next steps. Officials sent him a damage assessment checklist, and Langholz photographed and performed a visual inspection of the site to send in.
Late last Friday, he said he received word from the agency that the building was found to be no longer contributing. Amy Spong, director of the State Historic Preservation Office, said that this finding means the structure no longer has enough physical integrity to convey its significance.
“Due to the significant loss of historic material resulting from the January 28th fire, the First National Bank building does not retain sufficient historic integrity at this time,” wrote environmental review program manager Sarah Beimers, in a March 6 letter to Langholz, “and is therefore considered noncontributing to the NRHP-listed Blooming Prairie Commercial Historic District.”
This finding means the property owners are now free to move forward with demolition without any additional environmental review. Langholz said they received two bids last Friday and are in the process of determining next steps. He added that, while this is not a city project, he’ll continue to assist both individuals in an advisory capacity.
The city is also providing a demolition grant in the amount of $13,000 to applicant Gregg Fristedt, owner of The Bakery and its three adjoining structures to the south. Prior to the bids, Langholz had estimated demolition could run anywhere from $100,000 to $200,000 and would likely not be entirely covered by insurance given special precautions due to the age of the The Bakery’s structure.
While Langholz noted that the bones of the First National Bank building are still sound — there aren’t any concerns of it collapsing —he estimated that it would cost upwards of $1.6 million to rehabilitate it into a usable space. He added that the city has been asked to notify the preservation office once demolition is complete, so that the agency can update its records.
Beimers added in her letter that the office would also be available for consultation in the event of new construction on the site, and would be able to provide guidance on a compatible design, “so as not to further adversely affect the remainder of the NRHP-listed historic district.”