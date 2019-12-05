OWATONNA — It got late early yesterday in Owatonna, when the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train rolled into town just after 3:30 p.m. to kick off an evening of seasonal celebration. Since 2009, the locomotive has been visiting the city every other year, bringing with it musical guests and a donation for the Steele County Food Shelf.
This time around, the program presented the nonprofit with a check for $5,000 and an opportunity for attendees to drop off their own monetary and in-kind donations. It also served as an opening act for the annual Lighted Holiday Parade, which meandered through downtown later in the evening.
Yesterday afternoon, Ryan Gillespie and the Owatonna High School Carolers performed prior to the train’s arrival to Park Drive in Owatonna’s industrial zone. After the singing, young children were boosted onto shoulders and the crowd moved toward the tracks as the locomotive rolled in, quiet and slow but with plenty of flashing lights along the cars to keep kids mesmerized.
As it came to a halt, the side of the rail car positioned at the crossing flipped open and lowered down to become a stage. Complete with lights and fog, the compartment provided the backdrop for country singers Meghan Patrick and Kelly Prescott, along with rhythm and blues singer Tanika Charles.
The women performed a number of holiday favorites before the food shelf’s Executive Director Nancy Ness and Mayor Tom Kuntz took the stage to thank Canadian Pacific and receive a check for the Steele County Food Shelf. In total since 1999, the Holiday Train has helped raise over $15 million and 4.5 million pounds of food for shelves around the United States and Canada.
For Kuntz, he said it’s tradition for him to come out and welcome the train to town. “It’s always nice to go up and be a recipient along with the Steele County Food Shelf,” he explained.
The mayor added that there were a couple of city council members who were able to ride the train with their grandchildren this year, noting that Owatonna always gets a certain amount of tickets to climb on board. Ness said she was able to ride the train last time around — thanks to two passes for food shelf employees — but that this year, that honor was passed on to Program Coordinator Deborah Fearn and her daughter.
“It’s an exciting time for Owatonna,” Ness said, of the event, “and coupling it with the parade, too, is a great way to kick off the holiday season.”
While the engine moved on to Waseca for a 5:15 p.m. arrival, Owatonna attendees were able to start to head downtown and get in position for the parade. Having these two holiday traditions on the same day is an anomaly this year, but one that Fire Chief Mike Johnson said he’s been pushing for in the past.
“We like to get more people to show up,” he explained. “When you have both events on the same day, regionally, it becomes more of an attraction.”
Johnson added that, although they need to set up equipment — such as fire pits and other safety considerations — in both places simultaneously, having the events one after the other is in many ways easier for the fire department.
“Special events take time,” he said, noting that this way, firefighters will be back on call and with their families after the one big day. Johnson estimated that there were 40 to 50 public employees and local volunteers on site yesterday helping run the first part of the show and prepare for the train’s arrival.
The fire chief also noted that getting the events to line up was possible in part because the train was scheduled to arrive in town earlier this year, meaning there was no overlap with the night’s parade. While he said he was a little nervous that the earlier start time would mean less people could make it, Johnson added that turnout seemed good heading into the train’s arrival — likely due in part to the fair weather.
“The weather two years ago felt like 10-below with a 40-below wind chill,” agreed Ness. “We’re all lucky it’s a beautiful day.”
Although the Holiday Train has moved on, Johnson noted that the Steele County Food Shelf is always accepting donations. Ness also mentioned that the nonprofit has a harder time finding volunteers during the colder months, as a lot of the retirees who help out move south for the winter.
Anyone interested in donating food, money or time can stop by the food shelf, located at 155 Oakdale St. in Owatonna, or call the nonprofit at 507-455-2991 to get involved.