Following the Minnesota Department of Revenue announcement that the grace period of sales and use tax payments for businesses has been extended, as well as the state and federal governments’ decisions to delay the income tax due date to July 15, the Steele County Board of Commissioners are considering delaying penalties for late property tax payments.
During a special board meeting Friday, County Administrator Scott Golberg and Treasurer Cathy Piepho updated the commissioners with the process on providing potential property tax relief due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Golberg said that if the commissioners decided to move forward with this decision that it would not change the due date of the property taxes, but abate the penalties for tax payments made after May 16, but before July 15.
“We have reached out to our other local jurisdictions such as the schools, cities and townships, to see how reduced disbursements might affect them,” Golberg said. “By leaving the due date the same, the county will receive some payments on time by escrow account payers and others who choose to pay on time.”
Piepho said that she has heard back from some of the other jurisdictions with most of them reporting that they have enough cash flow to do without the payments for up to 60 days. Piepho also said that with a month before deadline the county is down about 40% in property tax collections than it was this time last year.
“A lot of factors play into that, though, included delayed mail,” Piepho said. Piepho and Golberg agreed that it was important to continue to gather information on the possible abatement as they wait until they receive more information from the state level.
Commissioner Greg Krueger asked that as the administrator and treasurer look further the possible relief that some parameters be put in place to specify the relief for small businesses opposed to larger ones.
“The small businesses are the ones that really need the cash flow right now,” said Krueger, who owned a business in downtown Owatonna for 30 years. “I urge that we look into some sort of program there.”
Krueger added that he would like to see the property tax relief potentially extended to farmers as well, adding that the county could possibly waive those penalties until the end of the year.
“The hope is that the people who still have the funds available will still make their payments on time,” said Commissioner Jim Abbe, the board chair.
The board did not take any action Friday, but plan to bring the item back to the table during its next regular meeting in May.