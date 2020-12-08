It goes without saying that students are tired of COVID-19.
They’re tired of masking, tired of not seeing their friends, tired of distance learning and tired of not going places closed due to health and safety guidelines. For many students and parents, the coronavirus just adds another layer to pre-existing stressors and challenges. Whatever the circumstances of each unique household or school, COVID-19’s impact on students' mental health is something counselors and social workers continue to address.
The mental health crisis in children and young adults isn’t unique to the region. According to a Center for Promise at America’s Promise Alliance, 30% of the 3,300 13- to 19-year-olds surveyed said they have been unhappy or depressed more often than usual, and around that same number worry about having their basic needs met.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has also reported an increase in the proportion of children’s mental health-related emergency department visits from April to October. Compared to 2019, the mental-health related visits for children 5 to 11 increased by 24% and visits for children 12 to 17 years increased by 31%.
In response to these startling statistics, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minnesota) has urged the National Institute of Mental Health to prioritize research on the pandemic’s short-term and long-term effects on the mental health of children and young adults. The Dec. 3 letter, which Klobuchar and her colleagues addressed to NIMH Director Joshua Gordon, also asks if the agency will explore increased use of social media as a possible link to mental health concerns.
School Counselor Shane Roessler recognizes COVID-19’s impact on students’ mental health is “all over the board.”
At the Faribault Area Learning Center, where she works, many of the students work 30 to 40 hours a week on top of juggling school, which was already taxing prior to the pandemic. Some struggled with school even before COVID-19, and online classes pose an even bigger challenge. Like adults, students are tired of dealing with high levels of stress that come with being in a pandemic. They might have siblings to look after while completing school work, they might lack parental support during the day or at all, and they may have given up on school. The hands-on classes, extra curricular activities and in-person friendships that motivated them to attend school are gone, so they may struggle to find a new motivator.
“It’s important we get a message out to everyone that it’s a normal response to not function like usual, and we can do our best with what we have and be OK,” Roessler said. “... We truly are in the middle of something we’ve never been in before. To ask for help is perfect because we’re all in this together, and we can create those human chains to go out and rescue someone who feels like they’re drowning.”
Today's teens
When it comes to academics, Roessler said students are more likely to drop off the board during distance learning. Students at the ALC, many of whom already struggle with learning in a traditional classroom setting, find distance learning difficult and stop signing on and completing assignments as a result of feeling discouraged. Despite teachers’ best efforts to call and reach out, Roessler said students feel guilty for failing, and continue the cycle of not showing up.
As a counselor, Roessler admitted she feels overwhelmed by the number of students who have gone missing. The school doesn’t want to lose students, and teachers will knock on doors if they have to, so she hopes students understand someone cares for them.
“I think the best thing we can do for our students is to give them the grace and the space to find themselves again,” Roessler said. “… Start focusing on what they have done and not what they haven’t done.”
“Falling behind” has new meaning during a pandemic. Since COVID-19 is a national issue, expectations for high school students is different than previous years. As Roessler noted, colleges aren’t looking at ACT scores as much as grade point average for this year’s seniors.
Academics aside, the pandemic has resulted in the cancellation of activities synonymous with the high school experience, like homecoming and prom. But Roessler has observed two “camps” of parents in terms of their response to these cancellations. While some downplay the importance of these rites of passage, insisting “it could be worse,” others grieve the cancellations as their own losses, causing their children to feel more distressed.
Roessler encourages parents to meet the child where they’re at and “don’t add grief on top of grief.”
As a parent of two teenagers, Roessler said, “I think the big thing we as parents have to remember is that it’s OK to not have the answers and not have the fix and just be with our children and keep our eyes open for major changes.”
Younger students
No matter their young age, elementary school children are not exempt from the mental health impacts of COVID-19. Kim Barry, school social worker at Roosevelt Elementary School, said the pandemic has impacted students and their families in a variety of ways.
“It has exasperated stress for families that were already dealing with various stressors and challenges, such as mental illness, addiction and poverty,” Barry said. “Distance learning creates another layer of stress, isolation, balancing parenting, school responsibilities, loneliness and many other issues.”
From the start of the pandemic, Barry said the elementary social workers at Faribault Public Schools began meeting weekly to discuss the mental health impact of the pandemic and ways to promote mental and emotional well being. The team developed videos to communicate with families the importance of sleep, setting limits, and recognizing changes in behavior.
All elementary students in the district have been learning about social emotional skills through the Second Step program, which teaches concepts like managing emotions, showing self-control, setting goals, working hard, bouncing back from setbacks, making good choices and resolving conflicts.
“When school opened in the fall, it was vital that classrooms focus on relationships and help children feel a sense of belonging,” Barry said. “It is vital because when we talk about mental health and emotional well-being we are talking about the whole child. If a child feels safe, and cared about in the classroom setting, they will feel better about themselves. If we can teach children important skills like how to cope in difficult situations and problem-solving skills, then we are focusing on prevention.”
For elementary schoolers, Barry advised parents to look for these main warning signs, which could indicate an underlying mental health condition: excessive worry or anxiety, long-lasting sadness or irritability, extreme changes in moods, social withdrawal or withdrawal from favorite activities, and changes in eating or sleeping patterns.
Barry also recommends parents practice open communication when talking to their children about COVID-19 or any areas where they may struggle to adjust. That could start with asking the child what they already know and how they feel about it, then sharing simple facts about what the virus is, how it spreads, and what to do to stay healthy.
“They will take cues about how you are feeling,” Barry said. “Try to be calm, and explain that what they are feeling is OK and to have a hopeful and positive outlook for the future.”
Coping skills
Faribault Middle School's mental health team of counselors April Geiger and Brent Hawkins and social worker Amanda McColl reach out to students daily and conduct periodic surveys to check in with the entire student body and address their needs. The trio agree that students are generally great at reaching out themselves if they need anything, but parents can also contact the team with concerns.
During distance learning, they especially recommend parents check in with their children daily to ask how they feel, and to reach out to a counselor or social worker if they worry about their child.
After a long day of distance learning, the middle school team encourages students and families to stay active and spend time together by going for a walk, playing a board game or simply talking.
To help children cope, elementary social worker Kim Barry recommends abiding by a routine to create structure and predictability for children. Having a set meal time, learning time and bedtime routine allows children to feel secure and in control. She also encourages families to limit news and social media as exposing children to more information than they can absorb could trigger anxiety and excessive worrying. Apart from that, Barry said spending too much time on electronic devices in general can contribute to mental health issues and screen addiction, weight gain, poor physical health and risk of developing other illnesses. Setting time limits on video games and instead doing non-screen activities like coloring, puzzles, walks, cooking or games could improve their mental health.
Finally, Barry noted the importance of self-care for parents. That involves monitoring emotions, getting enough sleep, eating well and staying active. This not only allows them to parent better, but also model positive coping skills for their children.
Mary Jo Kreitzer, the founder and director of the Earl E. Bakken Center for Spirituality & Healing at the University of Minnesota, agrees that leading by example is critical for parents at this time, since children often absorb what their parents do more than what their parents say. She also encourages parents to share their own feelings, saying, “It’s OK to be disappointed; I’m disappointed, too.”
Children and adults alike could feel any combination of emotions during the pandemic, not just disappointment and frustration, but grief as a result of losses big and small. That could include loss of job, loss of a person who died during the pandemic, or simply loss of normalcy.
“One of things that is most important is to acknowledge the feeling,” Kreitzer said. “Those are huge emotions to have, and by suppressing feelings, they don’t go away. They sometimes come back and even turn out to be less healthy. Giving people space is important. People process feelings of grief and loss in really different ways. Some people talk, sing, do art, meditation. Besides that, just acknowledging grief alone is really important.”
In the midst of these heavy emotions, Kreitzer encourages searching for positive moments to find meaning and perspective. That could involve asking questions like, “What are some of the lessons being learned?” or “What priorities are emerging?”
“Even within a family, everyone has their own experience of loss and cumulative losses, and you can take it to a work site or a community, or a nation,” Kreitzer said. “It’s affecting all of us. Who knows what the ultimate impact of all of that is going to be? I think what we can do is to say, ‘What’s within our control? How do we take care of ourselves and our families? How do we create well being within this time?’”