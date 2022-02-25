Students, families and staff gathered Thursday evening at the Owatonna Middle School to discuss successes and challenges they are facing, both in the school setting and at home, for the school’s second “We are OMS” program.
Similarly to the first event in February 2020, attendees arrived to enjoy a taco bar, along with a Lotería game — a game similar to Bingo that originated in Italy but became very popular in Spain and Mexico.
Each student and family member were given a name tag with a certain colored sticker, and everyone was invited to break into small groups and find the table with the coordinating color. Once everyone was settled at their respective tables, groups began to discuss challenges and strengths they faced.
Katie Coudron was part of the planning committee for the event, and encouraged students to speak their truths openly in the small group discussions and actively engage with people they wouldn’t normally talk to.
“We wanted to bring students, their families and staff together to have some important conversations,” Coudron said.
Each table was hosted by school or district staff volunteers, who recorded the conversations. After the event, English teacher Heather Bae explained the notes were assembled and passed onto the district leadership team, as well as middle school administrators, to gauge how the school is doing and explore what they could do better.
At one of the small group tables, sixth grade teacher Jacob Jensen spoke with attendees about how to work with students around addressing hate words. Table members suggested being more respectful, and to address unkindness immediately and to an appropriate contact, either at home or at school.
Following the World Café conversations, attendees were welcome to walk around the foyer outside the cafeteria, where 26 middle school students prepared presentations to share their personal stories, cultures and more.
Eighth grade student Mikal Weldesrael centered her poster board around Eritrean culture. She wore a Zuria, which is a dress worn by Tigrinya women. The clothing is generally worn for holidays, weddings or other special occasions. She spoke to attendees about traditional dishes from the country, customs and traditions.
Another student, Maximus Bertram, prepared a video presentation speaking about his family, hobbies and passions as a self-taught video editor.
“The things most important to me are the people who surround me,” Bertram said. “I surround myself with positive people, and I like to make others happy.”
Delaney Gomez is a sixth grade student who created three paintings inspired by her family and friends, who she said have helped shape her into the person she is today and hopefully who she will be in the future.
“My mom told me it’s OK if I don’t know who I am yet,” Gomez said. “I belong here, and I am good enough.”
Following the student stories, attendees were invited back to the cafeteria to share in dessert and feedback on the event and continue to talk about the student stories. OMS Principal Julie Sullivan said she hopes to make this event a bi-annual affair and inspire more students to participate to share their stories and keep the event special.