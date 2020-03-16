OWATONNA — Two days after declaring a peacetime emergency, Gov. Tim Walz signed an executive order Sunday authorizing the temporary closure of the state’s public schools in order to give administrators time to plan for future learning as COVID-19 continues to spread through Minnesota.
The closure of K-12 campuses to students will be in effect from March 18 to 27 and is aimed at giving teachers and administrators some time “to make long-term plans for the continuity of education and essential services during the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to a March 15 news release from the governor’s office.
As of Monday morning, the Minnesota Department of Health had confirmed 54 positive instances of the respiratory illness, with cases in nearby Blue Earth, Olmsted and Waseca counties. So far, officials in both Blue Earth and Waseca have reported only one patient each.
Of the 19 new cases to be confirmed by the MDH since the weekend, Infectious Disease Division Director Kris Ehresmann said Monday afternoon that her agency has had time to do thorough interviews with nine of the infected individuals. She noted in a press conference that she has seen no evidence of additional community spread from these new diagnoses.
However, the first likely cases of community transition have been identified in the state, and are located in Dakota, Hennepin and Ramsey counties according to Ehresmann.
“What that suggests is that we know that there are cases that have occurred in the community that have not come to detection,” she added, explaining that these three patients had no known travel or exposure to the virus. “People should assume that COVID-19 is circulating in their communities and they should be taking precautions.”
Owatonna remains open through Tuesday
For now, an online statement from the Owatonna Public Schools says the district is hoping to reopen March 30, but notes that that could change.
Before temporarily closing its doors, it’s working on providing laptops to every middle and high school student without preexisting access to a computer or tablet. According to the statement, this move is “to prepare for distance learning starting on March 30, 2020 if an extended break is necessary.”
While Walz required that all districts close campuses to students by Wednesday, some have opted to shut down earlier. According to Elstad, Owatonna’s decision to remain open through Tuesday was to give students time to gather their materials, including district devices and additional food to take home over the break.
“We made it optional for families. It wasn’t something we mandated. We just said we’re going to have our buildings open today and tomorrow,” added Elstad.
Families had the option to notify schools if their children would be staying home, with all absences excused for Monday and Tuesday. According to Owatonna High School social worker Nancy Williams, there were more than 300 teens absent from the high school on Monday.
Continued meal service
In preparation for students’ departure, Williams added that she’s trying to distribute as much food as possible from the school’s pantry for teens to take home — something she was already working on ahead of the district’s planned spring break next week.
With all donations for the school’s food shelf and take-home program coming from area churches, Williams said she’s waiting to see if and how donations to the initiative will continue after spring break in light of the virus.
“If we could continue to support those families more with some food, there’s a chance we could be delivering to a doorstep or have a location where people could come to pick it up,” said Williams. “But it’s all still really up in the air.”
In Owatonna, Elstad said the district will be offering lunch for students through the end of the week and then reevaluating for how to proceed starting March 30. As of late Monday morning, he said the district is not planning to offer food service during the week of March 23, when it had planned to have students on spring break.
Child care requirement
The executive order also directed districts to provide emergency childcare for the students of emergency workers — including health care professionals, public health employees and law enforcement personnel, among others. In Owatonna, Elstad said this will be provided by district staff throughout the closure at McKinley Elementary and possibly elsewhere from 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Blooming Prairie, Medford and the New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva school districts all have similar plans for daily child care for families of emergency workers, as well as meal service of some kind. All three entities noted on their websites that more information and in some cases surveys to determine community needs would be sent out to families in the coming days.
“We’ll have something set up at the high school where people can come outside and pick up those meals. We’re also working with our bus service on how we can deliver,” said Blooming Prairie Public Schools Superintendent Chris Staloch, of some ideas for continued food service. “It’s definitely a flexible and fluid situation right now.”
Making a plan for distance learning
In terms of distance learning, Staloch added that all students in seventh- through 12th-grade already have either a tablet or a laptop through the district, and that there will need to be some additional brainstorming as to how distance learning might work at the elementary level.
As of now, he noted that all staff members would continue to come into work in the district and help plan for how distance learning might look if an extended closure were required. In Owatonna, Elstad said teaching staff and emergency essential personnel will be in through the end of the week doing similar planning.
While Blooming Prairie closed school immediately starting Monday, the building will remain open during the day through Tuesday for students to come in and collect their belongings. Both Staloch and Elstad said that the school boards will continue to meet, although Elstad said officials’ March 30 meeting may be done virtually.
