Mark Wilson, owner of Old Town Bagels, prepares to turn off the neon ‘OPEN’ sign that hangs in the front window of the downtown Owatonna restaurant two hours earlier than normal. Due to Gov. Tim Walz executive order announced Monday, all restaurants, bars, and places of public accommodations and amusement in the state must be closed until Friday, March 27, in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, or COVID-19. (Annie Granlund/People’s Press)