An agreement between Steele and Freeborn counties renewed Tuesday will help Freeborn maintain a contract with the federal government worth about $6,710 a day.
The contract allows Freeborn County to house people believed to be living in the country illegally.
The Steele County Board of Commissioners unanimously agreed to renew the 10-year mutual aid agreement with the Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office to make equipment, personnel, the Steele County Detention Center and other resources available in the event that the Freeborn County Adult Detention Center needs to be evacuated. According to Freeborn County Sheriff Kurt Freitag, this agreement is necessary to maintain the county’s contract with Federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement, often known as ICE.
“To have an agreement with ICE, something needs to be in place in the event that we have a riot or a fire or some sort of flood and we need to get people out,” Freitag said. “We have to be able to get our detainees and their detainees into other facilities, so this will keep up in compliance with our agreement.”
Per the agreement with ICE, Freeborn County receives a federal payment of $95.86 per detainee for each day they are housed in Freeborn’s facility. Freitag said they average about 70 ICE detainees a day, with their highest population of ICE detainees reaching 102 a couple years ago.
“It is a good revenue stream for the county,” Freitag said. According to Freitag, Freeborn County is the only county in southeastern Minnesota that has an ICE detention center classification.
If the Freeborn jail were somehow unavailable for detainees, Freitag said the Albert Lea Bus Co. would provide transportation for inmates to any other responding party’s facility. The bus company would be paid its going rate at the time of the incident.
“Obviously they have the resources that we need, so this is a money-making venture for them,” Freitag said, adding that he feels it is common for private companies to have contracts similar to this with local governments. “They fulfill a need that we have should we have to vacate our facility and go elsewhere. We have never had to use them before, but it’s good to have them on retainer as a backup plan.”
Faribault and Mower counties also signed the mutual aid agreement.
Mutual aid is common throughout the United States, with Sheriff Lon Thiele saying it is an important relationship with local law enforcement departments.
“It’s very important to have these agreements in this day and age because we never know what agency might need assistance and when,” Thiele said. “Steele County has absolutely requested mutual aid in the past — and it can come from anywhere — whether it be for a criminal event or an act of Mother Nature like tornadoes.”
Thiele recalled specifically receiving mutual aid from Freeborn County when a 146-car train derailed south of Ellendale in 2016. Following the derailment, law enforcement confirmed that one car filled with liquid petroleum gas had been punctured, forcing an evacuation for the small town and within a 1-mile radius of the crash. Thiele said the Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office provided mutual aid in the form of an Emergency Operations Center trailer and additional manpower.
“There is a variety of different ways mutual aid can be used,” Thiele said. “It’s important that area law enforcement can lean on one another.”