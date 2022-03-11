Owatonna High School senior Jewell Nichols’ piece “Chaos” was chosen to be in the current exhibit at the arts center. Nichols said she was inspired to paint how she felt, and was very excited to learn her art had been chosen for the exhibit. She paints frequently outside of school as a hobby. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
Sophia Peterson, an 8th grade student at Owatonna Middle School who has an interest in music, created this mixed media sculpture to show movement in a stationary object. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
Many of the younger students featured in the current exhibit at the arts center are able to show technical skills and creative ideas through various art techniques from sculpting and mosaics to paint and color pencil works. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
Owatonna High School Junior Lilyanna Hernandez along with her friend and mother, stopped by the Arts Center to show off her pencil drawing, “Flowers.” Hernandez said she enjoys creating art and has plans of attending cosmetology school after graduation. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
This wall at the Owatonna Arts Center displays art from Kindergarten students at various elementary schools in the district. Creative Director Silven Durben said it’s incredible what some of these very young students are able to create. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
To celebrate National Youth Art Month this March, the Owatonna Arts Center is displaying the works of more than 100 Owatonna students in grades K-12.
Silvan Durben has been the creative director for the arts center for more than 40 years, and he looks forward to the student art exhibit each year.
“The arts and art education are an important part of an individual’s development, just as much as reading, writing and math,” Durben said. “It allows one to explore new possibilities and find creative solutions utilizing all the human abilities of mind and body.”
The exhibit is open for viewing during regular hours until Sunday, March 27.