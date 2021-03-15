McKinley Elementary staff has embraced the motto “we are all in this together,” according to Principal Justin Kiel.
Several McKinley staff members relayed to the Owatonna School Board how they made it through a year of uncertainty during its meeting last week. The STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math) school is focusing on three key areas for the 2020-21 academic year: learning about students, cultivating innovation and responsiveness.
One aim this year was to understand and learn more about each other's stories, whether it was student, staff or family’s stories.
“We needed to know about our students, our families and their backgrounds and really hear from them,” Kiel said. “We know that leads to deeper conversations and more meaningful relationships.”
McKinley’s culturally responsive teaching is one method used to focus on the stories of others, Kiel said. The approach includes an intellectual safety survey asking staff and students to consider how they feel about things like growth mindsets and risk taking. Data collected from the survey is analyzed to determine what the school needs to do in order to do better. Additionally the school is looking to find ways to move dependent learners to become more independent learners and be able to handle their learning on their own and not be afraid to take risks when it comes to learning.
“We’ve done a lot of work over the last couple of years at McKinley around equity and knowing ourselves as people on an equity journey,” Kiel said. “We felt that we really needed to have that move into knowing our students also.”
The school is in the process of developing a data protocol to look at trends to see which students are in need and what they need. Kiel believes it will continue to be developed over the next year, with hopes that it will be officially adopted soon after.
“We really feel that we need to hear more of the families, whether it's a listening session around how things are going at McKinley, or just hearing strengths from families,” Kiel said, adding that he hopes these voices will become a more integral part of the work that the school is doing.
The school has some plans laid out for next school year to potentially bring families into the building to get some feedback about their school experience.
Another main focus for the elementary school this year was cultivating innovation and being flexible. This was shown through the staff’s use of new technologies to accommodate different learning models and helping students stay engaged.
“We have also kind of taken on the mindset of making every second count, which we need this year with the shortened day,” said Tamra Gonzalez, a first grade teacher.
Typically upon arrival at school students would be able to play on the playground in the morning, but the pandemic stopped that playground time. Teachers instead used that time to get students into the classrooms earlier and used the extra time to begin their assessments and build relationships with their students. Gonzalez said that the teacher’s interventions during distance learning were critical in ensuring students had a smooth transition back into the classroom. She highlighted the small group intervention held via Google Meets for kids that were receiving support in reading, saying that it allowed students to get the extra help they needed.
“One of the pieces that McKinley added this year was the student support specialist, and this has been a really effective tool to get ahead of possible behavior problems due to some trauma that kids may have had,” Gonzalez said. “We know that being at home was not ideal for every family.”
The final aim for the school this year was responsiveness. To promote responsiveness, the school will continue to create its equity data protocol, identify trends in individuals and groups of students and figure out how to approach any trends they find, Kiel said. According to Monday night’s presenters, school staff are trying to focus on productive struggle.
“This year we’ve really focused on the joys of mistake-making, how important mistakes are and how we can continue to learn from them,” said Danielle Nystrom, a fifth grade special education teacher.
While this year has provided academic challenges like no other, staff are trying to help kids work through their mistakes and guide students if and when they get stuck. Nystrom encourages her students to not be afraid to make mistakes, because she will be there to guide them on the process so they can start to become more independent learners.
Staff has also done some learning this year using data driven programs to meet students where they are at. These types of technology allows teachers to make the most of students’ independent time while the teachers are busy working with small groups.