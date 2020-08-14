Some find inspiration in the sunrise. Others find inspiration in a beautiful sunset.
But Johnny Olson finds inspiration in sunflowers.
“I see a sunflower bloom and it’s a ray of sunshine,” Olson said.
As Olson looked out over a sea yellow and black sunflowers outside of Monticello in one of his 12 sunflower fields, his eyes teared up because of the beauty before him.
“It’s unbelievable. Heaven’s got to be like that,” he said.
In a field next to the Becker Township home where Olson grew up, sunflowers stretch as far as the eye can see.
It’s the fifth year Olson has planted fields of sunflowers for all to enjoy.
He started with planting one field. He had two fields in year two.
Now five years in, Olson this year planted sunflower fields in Monticello, Dayton, Orrock Township, Rogers, Otsego, Zimmerman, Big Lake and Andover. Fields in Dayton and Monticello are currently blooming.
“I love flowers and I love yellow. I have since I was a kid. It’s only natural that I love sunflowers, too,” said Olson, a local realtor who owns Fish Realty and is known to many as Johnny Fish. He and his wife Sarah are also the people behind Fish Sunflowers, the umbrella under which the 12 sunflower fields are planted.
For Olson, planting sunflowers is a labor of love. He says he has a passion for farming and following in the footsteps of his grandfathers, who were farmers.
From a perch upon his tractor, Olson personally cleared the sunflower fields of trees and stumps. He plowed, disced and tilled the land. He also seeded, sprayed and fertilized.
“My grandfathers were farmers and veterans. When I’m on my tractor farming, I’m thinking of them,” Olson said.
He had dedicated sunflowers to those men who shaped him. As a matter of fact, all the fields Johnny Olson plants are dedicated to someone dear to him.
Take the field near his family home, for example. It’s dedicated to Lynn Haldy, Debra Olson, and Renee Berning. The Monticello on 120th Avenue NE is dedicated to those battling Alzheimer’s and cancer, and those with high health risks.
The sunflower fields are a labor of love that Olson is happy to share with others.
“They are about what we can do for each other,” Olson said.
“They are about the effort we can all make in our community,” he said of the fields.
The Olsons don’t charge money to people visiting their sunflower fields. They don’t seek a fee from photographers doing photo shoots in their blooming seas of yellow.
That might be because you can’t put a price on oohs, aahs, and mile-wide smiles.
Johnny Olson knows he can’t.
It’s the joy of others that brings joy to Olson.
“With all we’re going through in this time of uncertainty, something was needed,” Olson said.
That something, Olson says, is the joy and beauty of sunflowers.
“Spread the sunshine!” he said.