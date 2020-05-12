Filing opens next week for federal and state offices, and all four of Steele County’s Republican incumbents have declared their intention to seek re-election.
Meanwhile, the Minnesota DFL announced its endorsed candidates for state Legislature Tuesday morning, with set challengers to Reps. Peggy Bennett, R-Albert Lea and Brian Daniels, R-Faribault, as well as Sen. John Jasinski, R-Faribault. There has so far been no Democratic challenger to Rep. John Petersburg, R-Waseca, in District 24A.
Bennett has already secured her party’s endorsement for District 27A, which includes a small corner of Steele County around Blooming Prairie. In Senate District 24, which covers the rest of the county, Republicans are scheduled to host a virtual convention on May 26 but say so far there has been no challenge for party endorsements.
Pam Seaser, co-chair of the Steele County Republicans, said her party is set to endorse Jasinski, as well as Petersburg and Daniels — who represent Districts 24A and 24B, respectively.
“We are not aware of any other Republicans seeking the endorsement, so far these three are unopposed,” said Seaser. “That doesn’t mean that someone couldn’t show up before May 26 — but as of today, there are none.”
Thomas Martinez, a DFLer out of Hayward, announced this winter that he will run a second time for the District 27A seat against Bennett, according to a Feb. 13 report from the Albert Lea Tribune. Against Daniels, DFLers have endorsed Ashley Martinez-Perez, a Faribault activist and first-time candidate. Longtime agricultural educator and businessman Roger Steinkamp, of Faribault, got the nod against Jasinski.
On the Republican side, Seaser said the party initially wanted to postpone and try to have the endorsement event in person — when it became clear that couldn’t happen due to the pandemic, organizers settled on hosting the event virtually later this month. Another impact that COVID-19 is having on election filing is that, for the first time, candidates can do so electronically instead of reporting in person.
For state and federal offices, candidates have from May 19 to June 2 to file. In addition to choosing state lawmakers, Minnesotans this November will elect a U.S. senator and members of Congress. Former Rep. Jason Lewis is the likely Republican challenger to incumbent U.S. Sen. Tina Smith.
For U.S. Congress, the 1st District — which includes almost all of southern Minnesota — is likely to see a rematch between incumbent Rep. Jim Hagedorn and North Mankato DFLer Dan Feehan. Though the district heavily favored President Trump in 2016, it was one of the nation’s closest Congressional races in 2018.
When filing, candidates are required to pay a fee. This can range from just $2 on the low end for school board candidates to a hefty $400 fee for U.S. Senate candidates.
As for partisan offices, only four political parties in Minnesota have automatic ballot access — Republican, DFL, Legal Weed Now and Grassroots - Legalize Cannabis. Minor party candidates must submit a petition to gain ballot access. As with fees, petitions for statewide office require more signatures than those for more local offices.
Local elections
According to the Steele County Auditor’s Office, candidates for both the Steele County Board and the Soil and Water Conservation District will also need to file between May 19 and June 2. The three first-term commissioners for Steele County are all up for re-election; while Commissioner Rick Gnemi of district three announced earlier this year that he intended to run again, Jim Abbe of district four and Greg Krueger of district five said they were undecided.
In Owatonna, Mayor Tom Kuntz — who was first elected in 2004 — has said he intends to seek re-election “one more time.” Council members Greg Schultz, Kevin Raney and Doug Voss also have terms coming up this year, and have all said they plan to file again.
Three seats on the Owatonna Public School Board will also be up this year. Incumbents Christina Ingvaldson, Timothy Jensen and Eric Schuster have all announced plans to run again, with multiple citing construction of the new high school as a reason they’d like to continue their involvement in the district.
Because there will be no primary, candidates for both city council and school board will file later for this year’s race — submitting their names between July 28 and Aug. 11. The general election is set for Tuesday, Nov. 3.