One of the county's biggest — and certainly tastiest — sales is back.
Cookies are arriving in bulk to the Steele County History Center in preparation for the Annual Fancy Cookie Sale.
The cookie sale, which has been around for more than 30 years, has always become a deeply rooted tradition for the community to celebrate the beginning of the holiday season and get their hands on some cookies that are baked locally.
Steele County Historical Society Executive Director Kellen Hinrichsen said that more than 85 bakers from the community have come together to sell around 300 dozen cookies.
“People seem to look forward to this sale each year,” Hinrichsen said. “There’s a huge variety of cookies and treats this year. From brownies to lefse, there's something for everyone including — gluten- and nut-free options.”
Each year, the cookie sale is hosted for two days, and every single year the cookies have sold out. Last year, cookies sold out in record time.
“By Thursday morning we were sold out,” said MaryAnne Higgins, SCHS tours and events coordinator. “We always sell out, but last year we didn't even make it to the second day, which was wonderful to see considering all that happened with the pandemic.”
Not only is this bake sale a way to get your hands on some tasty treats, but the cookie sale also doubles as a fundraiser for the Steele County Historical Society.
“The funds raised through the sale go directly to the programs, exhibits and so forth for the Historical Society,” Hinrichsen said. “We have a robust event schedule for next year that we’re all very excited for.”
He went on to say they hope to have all of next year's events planned for one annual calendar at the start of 2022. So far, 54 events and programs have been planned. Hinrichsen said he’s excited to try new things and bring some old things back.
Cookies will be pre-plated in half-dozen and dozen variety batches. A half-dozen plate is $2.50 and a full dozen is $5.
The sale will begin Wednesday, Dec. 1, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. and continue Thursday, Dec. 2, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m or while supplies last.
Christmas in the Village
The Fancy Cookie Sale isn’t the only exciting thing coming up this month for the Steele County Historical Society.
Christmas in the Village will take place at the Village of Yesteryear on Friday, Dec. 3, from 4:30 p.m. to 8.p.m. and Saturday, Dec 4, from 10 a.m to 2 p.m
Santa and Mrs. Claus will be present and visitors will be able to walk through a luminary lit village. The general store will be decorated, including a tree where kids can find and take home a craft kit as well as a postcard to send to Santa at the North Pole.
Additionally, each room of the Dunnell House will be decorated by various businesses or organizations in Steele County. Higgins said the house will be a “must see” this year.
“Crafts will be available for kids in the school house and horse-drawn carriage rides will take people from one end of the village to the other,” Higgins said.
The Wenger Room will play host to a craft sale as well as "old world" demonstrations, including how to make lefse, knitting and wood carving on both Friday and Saturday.
“There’s so much planned for this weekend and we encourage everyone to come out and get in the holiday spirit especially since the weather is supposed to be fabulous,” Higgins said. “There’s something for everyone of any age to enjoy.”