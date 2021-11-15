A motion was brought forward and passed at the Owatonna School Board meeting in September to assemble the Existing Owatonna High School Citizens’ Task Force.
With nearly 60 applications submitted, 25 community members with different skills, backgrounds and perspectives were chosen to participate in the task force. One of the members is a student at the high school who wanted to get involved because of her interest in a career in architecture. The group also consists of city leaders, business owners, community activists and parents of past, present and future Owatonna students.
The chosen applicants are Ali Farkhudin, April St. Martin, Ashley Moriarity, Breanna Weisbrod, Bret Hansen, Bruise Paulson, Daniel Gorman, David Swenson, Emily Sherwood, Gail Thompson, Jane Draheim, Jodie Smith, Joel Hunt, Josephine Nguyen, Josh Cosens, Julie (Biekeberg) Fiske, Kristen Peterson, Laura Jensen, Marc Wiese, Matt Durand, Matt Kottke, Pat Heydon, Quinn Meyer, Troy Klecker and Zach Spinler.
The group had their first of several meetings last week to get to know each other and discuss the various ideas that were submitted for the existing building via the Engage Owatonna website. Engage Owatonna is a new website designed to be a central hub that connects community members with each other and with community decision-makers seeking input and listening. One of the first projects of the site included collecting ideas of what should become of the current school one the new high school currently being constructed opens.
During the first official meeting, no decisions were made according to district superintendent Jeff Elstad, who is not a decision maker for the group, but attends the meetings and offers himself as a resource for the task force members.
“The members of the group discussed with more clarity and purpose what the task force as a whole wanted to walk away with at the end,” Elstad said. “Feedback was shared from the Engage Owatonna website over the summer which was categorized and discussed at the meeting.”
Many ideas had been shared on what to utilize the existing high school for. A brewery, a child care facility and pickle ball courts were among the ideas shared through Engage Owatonna. The district also offered the suggestion of utilizing some space for district office use. One consideration would be converting the northwest corner, or C Plaza, to be remodeled for use as administration offices. According to Elstad, the current district maintenance shops are in a state of “disrepair.” The Ag/Annex building at the current high school facility could be used for this purpose.
Also under consideration is keeping the tennis courts to be used by students, district members and the community and utilizing the gymnasium and locker rooms for the high school gymnastics team and youth gymnastics programs.
Representatives with Wold Architects are heading up the meetings to guide members to stay on task and on budget. With only $11 million to work with from the 2019 bond referendum, planning needs to be quite detailed.
The goal is for the task force to finalize its planning and bring a proposal to the board for approval by January or February. Design development will begin shortly thereafter, and it is anticipated that pre-construction will start as early as January 2023, with major constructions starting in June or August 2024.
According to information shared on the Engage Owatonna website, the district has no plans to add square footage to the existing building. However, part of the existing budget does account for potential demolition. Areas that could be demolished include the math, science and tech area, lunch room, atrium, underground plaza areas, and the 1912 part of the building that includes the auditorium.
While the meetings are not open to the public, updates will be posted on the district website which can be found by clicking on the New High School tab and then the drop down menu for the Existing High School.