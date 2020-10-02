Jane dedicated her entire heart, soul and life to a man she believed loved her for 16 years, even though it meant she lived in fear.
“There were several signs early on that our relationship was not healthy or going in the right direction – I look back and I realize the relationship should have never been ongoing,” said Jane, a Steele County resident. “In that kind of relationship, though, you are easily persuaded and made to believe you are in the wrong. You feel guilty, and you continue to follow the path of an unhealthy relationship that turns into a domestically violent situation.”
Jane agreed to talk to the People’s Press about her abusive marriage as part of Domestic Violence Awareness Month in October. The People’s Press isn’t naming her due to concerns for her safety.
When Jane first met her husband in 2004, she said there were red flags such as name calling or accusations that would pop up, but she didn’t recognize them as the beginning of a long cycle of abuse. Missie Boone, the domestic violence program coordinator at the Crisis Resource Center of Steele County, said this is common behavior in abusive individuals. Many abusers use an abuse pattern, called the “power and control wheel,” to develop power and control over their victims, Boone said.
“A lot of times it starts with red flags such as manipulation where they try to make it seem like their partner is in the wrong,” Boone said. “They play the blame game when a victim says something hurt their feelings or bothered them – the abuser will turn it around and say ‘I never would have done this if you wouldn’t have done that.’”
Boone said isolation is another common red flag in the abuse cycle, something Jane said she fell into with her marriage as well.
“I never really told my family and friends what was going on. I think some of them knew some things but never really knew how severe it was,” Jane said. “It was embarrassing – embarrassing thinking this was happening to me and my family, but I lost several friends really right away in the beginning because they saw the warning signs that I didn’t and would try to talk to me about it. In the end I made the decision to lose those friends and stay in the relationship.”
Jane said the abuse started to accelerate when the name calling turned into scare tactics that included throwing and breaking items. After a few more months, Jane said it became physical. The physical abuse coupled with emotional and mental abuse came to a head last fall when Jane said an altercation was the last straw.
“I was harmed physically and mentally and another family member was harmed as well while my children watched everything,” Jane said. “Enough was enough, and I ran from my house – I literally ran for my life that morning.”
After 16 years of living in fear, Jane said she was out on her own with no idea where to go or who to turn to. That next morning, she said she picked up a copy of the People’s Press with a story quoting Boone on the front page: No one deserves to be a victim of abuse.
“I never knew of any resources as far as the Crisis Resource Center,” Jane said. “I had seen some hotlines, and at one point I know I thought about it, but was too scared to call thinking, ‘What are they going to do? How could they help? Was it really necessary? Am I really in an abusive relationship?’”
Jane said the day she finally called the CRC, her entire life changed. She was amazed by the support and education she was able to receive – even if it took a while to let it all soak in.
“I left – and then I went back,” Jane said. “He had been arrested for domestic assault, but I helped get him on the diversion program and stayed with him. While COVID was going on – that was really hard.”
During the months of COVID-19 forcing many people inside their homes for extended periods of time, crisis centers nationwide saw an uptick in domestic violence cases. Erica Staab-Absher, executive director of HOPE Center in Faribault, said the pandemic simply amplified already stressful situations.
“Across the state, colleagues aren’t just seeing an increase in call numbers but an increase in the severity of the cases,” Staab-Absher said. “If alcohol abuse was already a thing – it was amplified. Financial concerns were amplified with unemployment. With so much instability in the general public and the world right now, everything was amplified in a relationship.”
Boone said they’ve helped 750 new individuals in the past year and have 1,000 ongoing cases at the CRC in Steele County. The HOPE Center in Rice County served 669 clients in its domestic abuse program during the 2020 fiscal year.
Staab-Absher said the pandemic created a stressful environment for even the healthiest relationships, so those with an already rocky foundation ended up with more opportunity for potentially violent outbursts.
“We generally get 30 to 40 calls in a week, but there was one week this year that we had 109,” Staab-Absher said.
This spring, Jane made the decision to leave again after her husband assaulted her once again. Despite the fear of the unknown on top of the pandemic uncertainty, Jane is on her own as she starts her life over and searching for a happier future.
“I’m not perfect – I’m a human being, but for many years I believed it was all my fault until I actually realized that it just wasn’t a happy life for me or my children,” Jane said.
She’s reached out to hotlines for help that have been “a saving grace.” She’s educating herself because walking away from someone that she loved was difficult, but she knows she had to walk away so that she and her children could have a better life.
“All I had to do was leave,” she said. “It gets to be a long, tiring life, so I hope everyone knows it’s never too late and you don’t have to be afraid. One phone call could be the life changing decision you need to make. No one deserves to be in an unhealthy relationship, and everyone deserves to be happy.”