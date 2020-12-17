The Owatonna School Board approved the 2021 property tax levy and heard an update on its budget following its annual Truth in Taxation hearing.
The board approved Monday a property tax levy increase of 1.54%, or $276,326, and certified the final levy in the amount of $18.2 million, 61% of which is voter approved funding.
“We have been really consistent from year to year. We really try hard as a district to not increase our tax levy if we do not have to,” said Amanda Heilman, director of finance and operations for the district.
The school board set a preliminary levy of $16.3 million in September because the district's levy was expiring at the time, but voters approved a renewal of the current levy in November, she said.
The general fund levy is increasing by 11.7%, or $909,787, while the debt service is decreasing by 6.37%, or $627,302, due to interest rates being lower than projected for the bond for the new high school, she said. The district's long-term facility maintenance revenue is increasing by $723,378, mostly as a result of the district’s 10-year budget that was approved alongside the preliminary budget in June. A new heating and air conditioning system is needed for both Washington Elementary and Lincoln Elementary.
Budget update
The state of Minnesota sets the formula which determines the funds schools receive. The state also sets the tax policies for schools and sets maximum property tax limits. Heilman says due to the high regulation of school funding, there are a number of challenges schools face when it comes to funding.
State funding of education has not kept up with inflation since 2002-03.
“Even with an increase that we were able to receive in '19-20 and '20-21 of around 2% for each of those years, our per pupil allowance sits right now at $6,567 and we would need to increase by another $503 dollars, or 7.7%, to have kept pace with inflation since the '02-03 school year,” Heilman said.
For the Owatonna school district, that means about a $3 million funding gap. As the next legislative session is gearing up, Heilman said it will be necessary that legislators figure out ways to fix the gap or it will continue to widen.
Another obstacle the district faces is the underfunding of special education services by both the state and federal government. The latest report from the Minnesota Department of Education says that special education programs are underfunded by 40%, or about $5,705 per student. Underfunding of special education means the district has to move some of their funding from regular programs to fill the gaps.
“Right now our cross subsidy as a school district is $7 million that we are covering from our regular general sources to help cover those unfunded mandates for the state and federal government,” Heilman said.
To alleviate some of the funding problems, schools have had to cut regular program budgets. The Owatonna school district has already done so, cutting $500,000 in 2019-20 and $2 million for the 2020-21 year. The district will be looking at additional cuts moving forward, according to Heilman. In conjunction with budget cuts, districts also look to increase local sources of funding, thus the vote this past November.
For 2020-21, all Minnesota school districts are averaging $1,506 per pupil for their referendum operating revenue. In Owatonna, that number sits at $1,207 per pupil, $483 of which is voter approved and $724 is local optional revenue.
The 2021 preliminary budget was approved in June. For the 2021 budget, the district’s expenditures will exceed the district’s revenues by about $1 million, leaving the general fund balance at $5.7 million at the end of the fiscal year, according to Heilman. A revised final budget is set to be presented to the board in February.
The district's 2021 general fund revenue totaling $63,070,747 breaks down to:
- 82% from state sources
- 12.5% from property taxes
- 3.4% from federal sources
- 2.2% from other local sources (interest and activity fees)
The district's 2021 general fund expenditures totaling $64,160,952 breaks down to:
- 81% to instructional and instructional/pupil support
- 8% to administrative and district support
- 11% to operate and maintain buildings